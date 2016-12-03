Emergency services called for Aer Lingus flight as ‘panelling falls’ after take-off from Belfast
The Leeds-bound Aer Lingus Regional journey was diverted ‘due to a technical issue’
An aircraft was forced to return to Belfast on Sunday morning after a piece of panelling reportedly fell off mid-flight.
The Leeds-bound Aer Lingus Regional journey quickly diverted back to Belfast City Airport “due to a technical issue”.
Flight EI3670 landed in Belfast just 30 minutes after take-off.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police received an emergency report from Belfast City Airport just after 7.20am on Sunday, 8th June.
“It was reported that a piece of panelling had fallen from an aircraft whilst in flight.
“Officers attended the airport alongside emergency services colleagues. The aircraft landed safely.”
The ATR 72-600 aircraft departed Belfast City Airport at around 6.50am and was scheduled to arrive in Leeds by 8am.
A spokesperson for Emerald Airlines, operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, told the Belfast Telegraph: “Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, can confirm that flight EI3670 from Belfast City Airport to Leeds Bradford returned to airport shortly after take-off as a precautionary measure due to a technical issue.”
According to the airline, the aircraft “landed normally”, and passengers were “offered alternative arrangements”.
They added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and thank them for their patience.”
The Independent has contacted Belfast City Airport for comment.
In April, passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight were forced to hold the ceiling up with their hands after it threatened to collapse mid-flight.
Video footage of the incident shared on social media shows several passengers holding up the aircraft’s ceiling with their hands while seated.
“My Hommie [homie/friend] was on a Delta flight and the ceiling collapsed,” TikTok user Lucas Michael Layne captioned the video, which shows travellers on the flight from Atlanta to Chicago attempting to secure the roof with their hands.
The clip then shows the ceiling apparently secured into its original position and covered with strips of neon yellow tape.
