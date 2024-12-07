Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With its famous outdoor festivals, world-class museums, a thriving restaurant scene and slew of popular sports teams, Atlanta has cemented itself as a popular city break for Americans and – increasingly – international tourists. It would be easy for visitors to limit their stay to Downtown, where you’ll find the Coca Cola Museum, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Atlanta Aquarium in a convenient triangle just metres apart, as well as Centennial Olympic Park a short walk across the street.

But to do so would be to miss the richness of Atlanta’s many diverse neighbourhoods where street art, quirky boutiques and food markets can be found among high-end galleries, fine dining, and peaceful green spaces. It’s the city where Martin Luther King Jr was born, where hip-hop legends were moulded, and where countless films have been shot. This is how to delve a little deeper and get under the skin of the unofficial capital of the South.

What to do

Stroll along the Beltline

The 22 miles of former railroad tracks that now comprise Atlanta’s Beltline have fast become the place to meet friends, run, walk, cycle, roller blade or simply sit at one of the bar or restaurant patios that line the way and watch city life go by. Whichever section you opt for, you’ll likely spot various art installations and sculptures and be tempted to stop off for coffee, ice cream or a pint. The stretch from Ponce City Market, which forms part of the Eastside Trail, is particularly pleasant – head north and in less than a mile you’ll reach Piedmont Park with the Atlanta Botanical Garden at its far end, while a wander south takes you past the Krog Street Market to the Krog Street Tunnel with its famous graffiti.

Explore by electric car

The ATL-Cruzers Electric Car Tour is a great introduction to the city. In the course of the 90-minute tour in the low-speed six-seater GEM cars, you’ll cover 12 miles and a surprising amount of history. As well as passing by the typical tourist hotspots like Centennial Olympic Park and Downtown Atlanta, you’ll also get taken to areas that you may not have heard of like the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr was baptised. The real beauty of these tours is the local recommendations and information provided by the incredibly knowledgeable drivers who seem to know everything about their city. Do this tour on day one of your stay as it provides a taste of some of the best bits of Atlanta so you can then decide where to explore further.

open image in gallery The murals in Cabbagetown are created by both established and emerging artists ( Annabel Grossman for The Independent )

Tour Cabbagetown street art

Art runs through the veins of Atlanta, and Cabbagetown is where you can see some of the best examples. Join one of the walking tours through this former mill settlement turned hipster neighbourhood or you can simply stroll along the streets yourself. Start at Milltown Tavern (where you can grab a beer or cold drink) and walk up the road towards Wylie Street to admire the large wall murals created by emerging Atlanta talent as well as established artists, then head through the Krog StreetTunnel that is known for its graffiti and you’ll end up at the end at the Beltline, where there’s plenty more art to be spotted. In Cabbagetown and across the city, be sure to look out for the tiny doors that are part of a miniature public art project in Atlanta.

Visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Atlanta played an integral role in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights does an excellent job at showcasing the city’s involvement, as well as documenting some of the most significant moments for human rights across the United States and the world. One of the most distinctive installations is the lunch counter sit-in simulation that visitors are invited to participate in after learning about the training involved in nonviolent protests, while there are various temporary exhibits held on a rotating basis. At present, the expansive top floor is devoted to portraits of prominent human rights defenders through history who have devoted their lives to advocating for equality and freedom. Note: The museum is undergoing expansion and will be closed from 1 January until autumn 2025.

open image in gallery Inman Park has a number of cafes, bars, restaurants and boutique shops ( AtlantaPhotos.com )

Bike through Inman Park

Atlanta is a great city for cyclists and Inman Park is one of the best neighbourhoods to rent a bike and explore. The streets are filled with greenery and lined with beautiful Victorian-era homes, and as you head onto Highland Avenue you’ll be met by independent cafes, quirky boutiques, vintage stalls, and lively cocktail bars. From Inman Park you can also hop straight onto the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline or the Freedom Parkway PATH trail to continue your cycle through the city.

Learn about the life of Martin Luther King

As the birthplace of the famous civil rights leader, the Sweet Auburn neighbourhood is filled with buildings of historical significance. Start by taking a stroll down Auburn Avenue where you’ll see the two-storey home that belonged to Martin Luther King Jr’s grandparents and where he lived from birth until age 12 (you can go inside but opening times are limited and vary, so check ahead of time). This street was known as the heart of Black enterprise in the early 1990s and became a political focal point during the civil rights movement.

Just a block away, the King Center contains the largest collection of primary source materials in the world on Dr King, including his original writings, and you can take a quiet moment at the memorial outside with the reflection pool and eternal flame. Across the road from the center is the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. Although not as extensive or curated as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and the King Center, the park’s visitor center currently has an excellent (and free) ‘Courage To Lead’ exhibit and the staff are wonderfully welcoming.

open image in gallery Martin Luther King lived in the two-storey home on Auburn Avenue from birth to age 12 ( Discover Atlanta )

Where to stay

Wylie Hotel

A chic and stylish boutique hotel situated in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, the Wylie is reasonably priced and well located for a city break. Although situated on a busy road, it’s a stone’s throw from Ponce City Market, which is excellent for eating out and shopping, and takes you straight out onto the Beltline. The on-site hotel Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen does a very good breakfast and brunch, as well as having a bar and offering a menu of southern comfort food for dinner.

FORTH

Also in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, FORTH ticks all the boxes for a luxe experience in Atlanta without completely blowing the budget. It’s right on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail so you’re next to a variety of bars and restaurants, and also boasts a large and very well equipped fitness area, a large outdoor pool (a dream during Atlanta’s sweltering summers), wellness treatments and Le Labo bath products in every room.

Hotel Granada

Hotel Granada offers a fun and character-filled place to stay right at the heart of the action in Midtown Atlanta. Pom Court is the hotel’s restaurant, serving an interesting blend of Spanish and Southern cuisine, while guests and visitors can enjoy a cocktail or two at the May Peel bar.

open image in gallery Krog Street Market sits just off the Beltline’s Eastside Trail ( ACVB Marketing )

Where to eat and drink

Wisteria

The dishes at Wisteria in Atlanta’s are hearty so make sure you come with an appetite. In a gorgeous old building in the Inman Park neighbourhood you’ll be served modern southern fare, such as pan fried pecan crusted trout, molasses rubbed grilled pork tenderloin, pimento cheese deviled eggs, and the restaurant’s famous fried green tomatoes.

Lyla Lila

Still a relative newcomer to the Atlanta dining scene, every dish at Lyla Lila is beautifully prepared using seasonal ingredients. The pastas are the stars of the show here – try the wild boar and sweet potato ravioli, or cappelletti filled with buffalo mozzarella, Thai basil, pepper relish and caviar from the current menu. The cocktails are fabulous and the wine list extensive.

No Mas! Cantina

Part of the appeal of No Mas! Cantina is the fun and quirky decor, extending to the covered outdoor patio. Pop in for a margarita on your way out for the evening (it gets very lively at night), or book a table and feast on Mexican classics. During the day, you can also browse the artisan market just across the patio where you’ll find ceramic, pottery, crafts and jewellery.

Atrium

A pleasant spot for brunch located in Ponce City Market, the brightly decorated and highly Instagrammable Atrium serves American classics with a modern twist. The food is freshly prepared with local ingredients, and the service friendly and welcoming.

Krog Street Market

Ideally located right on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail, you’re spoiled for choice at Krog Street Market, with stalls selling everything from dumplings and burritos to gourmet popcorn. There are plenty of places to sit down for a beer or coffee in this large industrial building originally built in the 1920s, as well as shops where you can browse skincare, cycling equipment, gifts, home furnishings and more.

open image in gallery Atrium in Ponce City Market is a popular brunch spot ( Annabel Grossman for The Independent )

Murphy’s

Something of a neighbourhood institution, Murphy’s in Virginia Highland is unlikely to disappoint. Breakfast/brunch favourites include crab cakes benedict, chilaquiles and eggs Virginia Highland, and it’s also a fun spot to stop for a glass of wine in the evening. If you don’t have room for dessert, be sure to grab a slab of the tollhouse pie or Bonzo slice from the bakery to take home with you.

Aurora Coffee

This independent coffee shop in Little Five Points is quite possibly the best spot for an espresso or latte in Atlanta. The atmosphere is laid-back, but Aurora takes its roasts seriously and you can be sure to get a good cup of coffee – whether you’re ordering to take away or to enjoy in the shop while taking advantage of the free wifi and enjoying the local art on the walls.

Where to shop

Ponce City Market

As well as a whole slew of restaurants and food stalls, at Ponce City Market you’ll find shops including Reformation, Glossier, West Elm, Nike, Lululemon and Anthropologie. The roof of the building is home to Skyline Park, which features boardwalk-style games and an 18-hole mini-golf course. Plus, you’ll also find some of the best views in the city.

Little Five Points

Little Five Points is the place to head to for thrift shopping. Vintage stores jostle alongside record shops, a natural foods market, independent bookstores, lively bars and bike shops. Favourite spots for some retail therapy include A Cappella Books, Criminal Records, the Clothing Warehouse, Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate and Young Blood Boutique.

Lenox Square

For designer stores as well as high street favourites, Lenox Square will have you covered. It’s known as one of the premier shopping destinations in the South. You’re also right next to the Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, which offers an upscale shopping experience, as well as plenty of dining options.

open image in gallery Ponce City Market is a popular gather spot, with restaurants, shops and food stalls ( Gene Phillips | AtlantaP )

Best time to visit

Spring and autumn would generally be considered the best times to visit Atlanta, when the weather is pleasantly warm and the city’s famous outdoor festivals are in full swing. Atlanta can get stiflingly hot and humid in the summer – this is the South after all – and rates are often at the higher between June and August as this is peak season for domestic tourists. That being said, there is still plenty of outdoor fun to be had for those willing to brave the heat or save their partying for the cooler evenings, with some of the city’s best events taking place in the summer months, such as Piedmont Park Arts Festival and the Virginia-Highland Summerfest. Hotel rooms and airfares are at their most affordable in winter and, though cooler, the weather is still mild, making this a good time for budget-conscious visitors to plan their trip.

How to get there

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly direct to Atlanta from London. Flight time is around nine hours and 45 minutes.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

American dollars.

What language do they speak?

English.

Should I tip?

Yes, tipping is expected in the USA. Between 15 and 20 per cent is appropriate.

What’s the time difference?

GMT-5.

Average flight time from the UK?

Around nine hours 45 minutes.

