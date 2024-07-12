Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

If there’s one thing we know about travelling in the USA is that the sheer diversity is astounding. It’s rare for a country to have such a range of landscapes, from rugged mountains to sprawling deserts, and charming small towns to cities strewn with skyscrapers.

Often in the past, travellers from the UK have tended to stick to the old favourites for their holidays – and while New York, Los Angeles, Florida and Las Vegas no doubt make incredible destinations for a US trip, there are other highways to be driven, national parks to be hiked and restaurant menus to be sampled.

The tide does seem to be changing. Over the past few years, post-pandemic travel has seen tourists venturing down to the south of the country where the states are proudly distinct in terms of both landscapes and culture (from the rest of the country as well as and each other).

Mike Mangeot, chair of Travel South USA and commissioner of Kentucky Tourism, told The Independent that the US south is ‘booming’, with the southern states welcoming more than four million international air visitors in 2023.”

Read more on USA travel:

“Today, travellers are looking for their vacations to work harder for them; they want to visit multiple places and enjoy a diversity of experiences all in one trip. This is where the South comes into its own,” he says.

“Travellers can take to the open road on music pilgrimages from Kentucky to New Orleans, hike the Appalachian Mountains or explore our vast coastlines from the Outer Banks, North Carolina, to the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama and of course, indulge in our rich culinary landscape from BBQ and gumbo to bourbon and rum. What’s not to love?”

There is plenty to love about the South, but this is a huge area with great diversity even within the states themselves. To give you a taste of what you can experience, we’ve chosen a destination from each southern state but that provides a wealth of experience for intrepid travellers.

Kentucky

Louisville

Whiskey Row features half a dozen distilleries where you can sample bourbon ( Louisville Tourism )

Most people think horses and bourbon when it comes to Kentucky – and if it’s either of these you’re after, Louisville should be your first stop. The state’s largest city is nicknamed Bourbon City, thanks to the six distilleries located just over a mile of each other on the city’s historic Main Street, which can be visited as part of the the world’s only walkable bourbon experience. You can also stay at a bourbon-themed hotel, such as Hotel Distil and Omni Louisville.

To drink excellent bourbon and experience a side of Louisville away from the tourist trail, head to Trouble Bar (the name makes reference to the late John Lewis’s famous social justice admonition to “make good trouble”) in Shelby Park. The bar is founded on principles of social justice and serving great bourbon with the aim of challenging the pre-conceptions that this is a drink just for white, affluent men. It’s a welcoming crowd and the bourbon is reasonably priced.

Louisville is also home of the world-famous Kentucky Derby, and year-round visitors can stop in at the Kentucky Derby Museum on the property of historic Churchill Downs to get a glimpse into what ‘Derby Day’ has looked like over the past 150 years.

A trip to Lousiville should also include a morning or afternoon wandering around the impressive the Muhammad Ali Center. This museum is dedicated to the Louisville born-and-raised boxer’s outstanding career, as well as his legacy pursuing justice and inspiring social change.

Tennessee

Franklin

The Franklin Theatre has been on Main Street since the early 1930s and today is considered one of the best music venues in the world ( Visit Franklin )

Memphis and Nashville often steal the spotlight in Tennessee, and while we’d fully recommend paying both these cities a visit, for a more laid-back experience, head over to their quieter – yet no less musically enthralling neighbour – Franklin. If you consider Nashville to be the full areana show, Franklin is its slower, acoustic version. And you can easily combine the two on one trip as they’re just 30 minutes from each other, with British Airways running direct flights to Nashville from London.

Franklin’s Main Street is where you’ll find much of the music. The Franklin Theatre is the largest venue downtown, but you’ll also find plenty of performances on small stages in restaurants, bars, and even some shops. Music fans should also check out the FirstBank Amphitheater, which is the only music venue inside a former rock quarry in North America – think Denver’s Red Rocks, but dropped into a bowl of Tennessee limestone.

You can’t go to Tennessee and not indulge in a little whiskey, and there are multiple distilleries in Franklin where you can go for a tipple. Try Leiper’s Fork Distillery for tours and tastings, or simply sip a cocktail while listening to music around their fire pits and outdoor music stages. You may not associate Tennessee with wine, but Arrington Vineyards are also worth a visit, with their wares having won several national and international competitions.

Accomodation leans towards the higher end (if you’re after a budget stay you’re better off staying in Nashville and making a day trip to Franklin). For a luxury escape, head to Southall Farm & Inn, while the The Harpeth Hotel located on Main Street is also very comfortable but without such a high price tag. For a unique stay, try the Enchanting Chalet or Whimsical Gatehouse at Darkhorse Recording Studio. These rentals are on the recording studio property where a number of big names have played their music; in fact, Taylor Swift recorded her first albums here.

Georgia

Savannah

You could easily while away a day strolling through Savannah’s pretty squares ( Annabel Grossman/The Independent )

The charming town of Savannah has always been popular among history buffs and is increasingly becoming the spot in Georgia for a long weekend of brunches, bars, and even some beach time. If you can bear the queues (these can easily stretch to a couple of hours), the family-style breakfast at Mrs Wilkes Boarding House is a thoroughly unique experience and worth the wait, while B. Matthews is another excellent choice for southern classics with a modern twist.

Perhaps one of the best ways to experience this town is to simply stroll through the squares of historic downtown Savannah. There are 22 squares and the best ones to visit depends on who you ask, but Madison Square, Ellis Square and Chippewa Square are all favourites. When it starts to get dark, Savannah’s ghost tours are a popular way to spend the evening – you’ll see groups all over the town visiting landmarks and exploring Savannah’s spooky side.

A short drive from downtown is Tybee Island, where you’ll find one of the state’s most pleasant stretches of sand alongside quaint little neighborhoods. When making the drive from Savannah out to Tybee you may want to stop in at the Crab Shack, where you’ll be treated to a rather wacky experience of alligators, marshy waterways and Low Country boil – with the tagline “where the elite eat in their bare feet”.

Alabama

Montgomergy

Freedom Monument Sculpture Park opened earlier this year to honour the lives of those who were enslaved in the US ( Equal Justice Initiative ∕ Human Pictures )

Playing a central role in the transatlantic slave trade and being the setting of the most important events in the Civil Rights Movement, the town of Montgomery holds huge historical significance. This is the town where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on on 1 December 1955, sparking the 13-month Montgomery Bus Boycott, where the Freedom Riders were attacked by a vicious mob of segregationists, and the end destination of the Selma March led by Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, vistors can stand on the steps of Alabama’s State Capitol building, where 25,000 people gathered to hear Dr King deliver his “How Long, Not Long” speech at the end of that 54-mile march in 1965. They can also see the First Baptist Church on Ripley Street that sheltered the Freedom Riders and the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church that still looks very much the same as it did when Dr King served as pastor there from 1954–1960.

A newer addition to Montgomery is the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park overlooking the Alabama, which honours the lives of 10 million Black people who were enslaved in the United States, celebrating their courage and dignity. The 17-acre site opened in March 2024, providing an interactive experience with nearly 50 sculptures that combine art, history and storytelling.

Montgomery also has important literarary connections: Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald lived here from 1931–32, and it’s where Scott worked on his masterpiece Tender is the Night; in fact, Zelda was born in Montgomery. The couple’s Felder Avenue home is now the site of the F Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum and a two-bedroom apartment that can be booked by literary lovers on Airbnb.

Louisiana

Lafayette

Expect colour, music and food in Lafayette ( LouisianaTravel.com )

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to soulful Louisiana cities. After all, this is the state where you can listen to jazz in New Orleans, explore the bayous of Lake Charles, and dine on Cajun seafood in Baton Rouge. But make sure you don’t overlook Lafayette on a trip through the state. This colourful city marches to its own beat – wherever you go you’ll hear Cajun and zydeco music, alongside everything from jazz and country to gospel and blues and hip hop.

Many visitors will come to Lafayette for its unparalleled food scene. We’re talking boiled crawfish, gumbo of every variety, Cajun boudin (a type of sausage made with pork, peppers, and rice), jambalaya, and every type of po’boy you can imagine (these sandwiches consist of buttery bread stuffed with fillings like fried shrimp, crawfish, oysters, and catfish – to name just a few). There are new restaurants, bars and bakeries popping up constantly, with some of the hottest right now being Antique Alley, Lucía, Parish Biscuit Co., Adopted Dog Brewery and Coffeeweed Cottage.

Although Mardi Gras is the main event and a raucous time to visit the city, Lafayette had a range of other festivals throughout the year that are well worth timing your trip to co-incide with. Head over in October for the Blackpot Festival & Cook-Off, enjoy Acadiana’s largest craft beer festival at Gulf Brew, or get festive with a Cajun & Creole Christmas in Novemeber and December.

Virginia

Chincoteague

The Assateague lighthouse sits in the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge ( Jason Barnette/Virginia Tourism )

A real hidden gem on the shores of eastern Virginia (although you may know it from Marguerite Henry’s 1947 novel Misty of Chincoteague), this remote island with its quaint, waterside town makes for a magical trip. Chincoteague is best-known for the ponies that live wild on Assateague Island and traverse the Assateague Channel on the final Wednesday of July every year.

The refuge on Assateague is also home to various migratory and nesting birds, and rare species, like the Delmarva Peninsula fox squirrel, with beach, dune, marsh, and maritime forest habitats. A visit to this island should include climbing the 43m Assateague Lighthouse, which is still operating yet open to the public. For a slightly different view of the lighthouse, you can take a kayak or boat out from Chincoteague.

Despite only being seven miles long and three miles wide, there’s plenty to do on the island of Chincoteague. Rent a bike and explore the 15 miles of trails that take you through the marshes and forests, or take a stroll along the paved Island Nature Trail while keeping an eye out for wildlife. Alternatively, wander through the town and browse the local shops where you can pick up art, gifts, handmade crafts and sweet treats.

Arkansas

Bentonville

You’ll find boutique stores, bars, restauarants and cafes in Downtown Square ( Caleb Chancey Photography )

Home to more than 70 miles of pupose-built trails that you can access for free, Bentonville should be on the radar of anyone who loves mountain biking. You’ll find routes for all skill leavels including the the Slaughter Pen network (which is also a favourite among hikers) and the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve trails, as well as plenty of places to rent your wheels. The town is also a gateway to nortwest Arkansas’ more than 400 miles of mountain bike trails.

Bentonville holds the claim of being the birthplace of Walmart and there’s a museum dedicated to the store. Other museums worth a visit include the Museum of Native American History, the Peel Museum and Botanical Garden, Bentonville History Museum, and the Scott Family Amazeum.

The 21c Museum Hotel located just off Downtown Square is part-boutique hotel, part-museum and part-cultural centre. It’s also just a 15-munte walk to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, making it the perfect place to stay if you want to fully immense yourself in arty Bentoville. Mountain bike enthusiasts should check out the locally owned and operated Bike Inn, a former 1950s roadside motel that has been refurbished into the perfect spot for cyclists.

North Carolina

Asheville

Visitors to Asheville are often drawn to the colourful River Arts District ( Getty Images )

Over the past few years, US tourists have picked up on the magic of Asheville and are spending long weekends in the trendy North Carolina city, but so far it has remained relatively undiscovered by international visitors. Much of the city’s appeal can be found in the River Arts District (known as RAD), which is located just minutes from downtown Asheville with easy access to the French Broad River. This vibrant neighbourhood was once home to bustling mills, but today you’ll find galleries, colourful murals amd hands-on workshops, with more than 270 artists working in the area.

Asheville also acts as the gateway to North Carolina’s natural wonders. The Blue Ridge Parkway is a 469-mile ribbon of road that weaves around the peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. Around Asheville, the Parkway offers stunning views of some of the highest peaks east of the Mississippi River – there’s plenty of opportunity to hop out your car and go for a hike or explore an overlook.

Most people will visit the Biltmore Estate to gaze at the splendour of the French Renaissance castle, but you can also stay here. On the 8,000-acre mountain oasis, there is a hotel, inn and cottages, all set amongst forested trails, flora-filled gardens and the nation’s most-visited winery. Over at Omni Grove Park Inn, guests can enjoy breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain views alongside a golf course and subterranean spa. There are also plenty of glamping options in and around Asheville: Pisgah Glamping at Lake Powhatan features tents with queen beds and charging spots for electronics, while Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins offers 16 modern A-frame cabins overlooking Carrier Park.

Missouri

Branson

Table Rock Lake is the perfect spot for boating, fishing and water sports ( Missouri Division of Tourism )

To experience the wonder of the Ozarks while also enjoying the comforts of excellent restaurants and cosy hotels, head to the town of Branson. Here you’ll find the beautiful Table Rock Lake, ideal for water sports and lakeside lounging, as well as more live entertainment than you’ll be able to fit into a week-long break. Branson is also a favourite spot for families, with the 1880s-style theme park Silver Dollar City proving to be a particularly popular choice.

Big Cedar Lodge is the place to stay if you want to get away from it all and be enveloped in rustic luxury. Within the hotel’s grounds you’ll find a marina, world-class golf courses, glamping, restaurants, history tours and a spa. A more boutique option is The Ozarker Lodge, which is closer to the centre of town so ideal if you want to experience the live entertainment and head out to bars and restauarants in the evening.

There’s a small stretch of the Ozarks Trail not too far from Branson, which means you can do a day hike from the town. Alternatively, explore it by bike or on horseback. The 430-mile trail runs through southern Missouri and into northern Arkansas, passing through springs, caves and rolling hills, and can be tackled as a multi-day hike or a more gentle walk through a short section.

West Virginia

Lewisburg

Downtown Lewisburg is filled with boutique shops and art galleries ( West Virginia Department of Tourism )

Travelling through West Virginia, you’ll no doubt want to spend a good deal time taking in the incredible scenery. This state is a haven for outdoor lovers, with craggy rock faces that draw climbers from across the States, and gently rippling lakes that call out to kayakers and paddle boarders. The town of Lewisburg is the perfect place to base yourself for your outdoor adventures.

With charming storefronts, unique art galleries and a choice of cute little eateries, it’s a great way to experience small-town America. The Historic General Lewis Inn, which has been welcoming guests since 1929, is a popular choice for accommodation, with a restaurant serving classic southern cuisine with a healthy twist and fresh ingredients. While in town, be sure to visit the Pomona Salt Cave and Spa in the nearby White Sulphur Springs. This sanctuary is composed of more than 18,000 pounds of pure Himalayan salt, and offers yoga classes, detoxes, halotherapy sessions and massages.

Lewisburg is around an hour from the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, where you can take a stroll nearly 900ft in the air with a Bridge Walk tour. There are also plenty of hiking trails leading to breathtaking mountain overlooks, as well as whitewater rafting, mountain biking, zip lining and rock climbing.

South Carolina

Charleston

A trip to Charleston should include a stroll past the colourful houses of Rainbow Row ( Annabel Grossman/The Independent )

Charleston, the oldest and largest city in South Carolina, offers something for almost every type of traveller. History buffs can wander through this ‘living museum’ of a city, paying a visit to the Charleston Museum and the Nathaniel Russell House. Food and drink is world-class in Charleston with new restaurants and popping up on the regular – current favourites include classic seafood at The Ordinary, elevated Filipino dishes at Kultura, and Parisian dining at Felix. Or if you prefer shopping, you’ll be spoilt for choice with the boutiques on King Street, with everything from fine jewelry and homemade candles to hand-woven textiles and second-hand books.

There are hotels to suit all tastes and budgets. Try Hotel Bennett for luxury lodgings and The Palmetto Hotel for a deeply authentic – and rather quirky – Charleston experience.

Travellers should make time to visit International African American Museum, which opened in 2023 after 20 years in the works. It sits in Gadsden’s Wharf, the site where tens of thousands of African Americans disembarked slave ships in the 18th and 19th centuries. The African Ancestors Memorial Garden reflects on the historic significance of the site, while in the museum’s nine galleries demonstrate the history and legacy of enslaved –and free – Africans.

Mississippi

Natchez

The historic First Presbyterian church in downtown Natchez ( Getty Images )

Nestled in rolling country alongside the Mississippi River you’ll find the town of Natchez. The city is the start (or the end – depending which way you look at it) of the Natchez Trace Parkway, which is brilliant for cycling and features a number of historic sites – well as beautiful scenery. If you’re happier on the water then the Mississippi River provides a playground for boaters and kayakers.

Live music is a major draw of Natchez, with the city sitting at the centre of the Americana Music Triangle, which stretches across five southern states with key points in Memphis, New Orleans and Nashville. Try Under the Hill Saloon, which has live music at weekends and boasts stunning views across the Mississippi – it’s the perfect place to catch sunset.

You’ll soak up a real sense of history just by wandering around downtown Natchez, but for a deeper understanding of the city’s past, there are several museums worth paying a visit including the the African American Museum of History and Culture. Visitors should also spend some time at the Forks of the Road site, which was one of the largest slave markets in the US and today features exhibits that commemorate the men, women and children who passed through.

Read more: Best budget hotels in New York – where to stay for style, location and value for money