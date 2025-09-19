Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nervous fliers tend to prefer larger aircraft, so they may not rejoice at the news that Air Canada will launch a nonstop service from Montreal to the Spanish island of Mallorca using a single-aisle Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

Unfortunately for aerophobic individuals, single-aisle jets are in vogue among carriers. They’re cheaper to buy, operate, and maintain, can be turned around more quickly at the gate, and are easier to fill.

Aer Lingus and JetBlue both fly A321LRs across the Atlantic, and Air Canada already flies the narrow-bodied 737 Max 8 from Halifax to London Heathrow, from Montreal to Edinburgh and Reykjavik, and from Toronto to Reykjavik.

It will inaugurate the transatlantic A321XLR service to Mallorca in June 2026, with seats already available for sale now at aircanada.com.

Passengers can expect a cabin set-up similar to Air Canada’s Dreamliners, Boeing 777s, and A330s.

open image in gallery Air Canada will inaugurate the A321XLR service to Mallorca in June 2026 ( Getty Images )

The A321XLR is the first narrow-body in Air Canada’s fleet that will feature lie-flat seats in the business class cabin, bringing a wide-body experience on a narrow-body jet.

It will accommodate 182 passengers in a configuration of 14 “Signature Class” seats and 168 economy class seats.

Air Canada said that a new onboard experience would also arrive with the A321XLR era.

In addition to launching the new Mallorca service, Air Canada will transition existing routes to the A321XLR, including year-round flights between Montreal and Toulouse and seasonal flights to Edinburgh.

open image in gallery The A321XLR is the first narrow-body in Air Canada’s fleet that will feature lie-flat seats in the business class cabin ( Air Canada )

As more A321XLR planes are delivered, further new routes will launch from Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax, the carrier said.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada, said: “The wait is nearly over as the imminent arrival of the game-changing Airbus A321XLR marks the next phase of international growth at Air Canada.

“This revolutionary narrow-body aircraft unlocks new, exciting global opportunities with its wide-body range and enhanced onboard product.”

Air Canada is acquiring 30 Airbus A321XLRs, with the first aircraft to be received in the first quarter of 2026.