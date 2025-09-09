Delta is launching nonstop flights to these incredible European destinations — these are the best thing to do when you get there

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta has announced the launch of two brand-new nonstop routes from Boston - one to Madrid in Spain and Nice in France - and both offer plenty of sightseeing options for tourists to enjoy.

The new direct service to the Spanish capital will begin on May 16, 2026, while flights to the French Riviera city will start on May 17, 2026.

With these additions, Delta will serve 12 European destinations from Boston. These will include Barcelona, via daily flights beginning May 7, and Milan, with a four-times-weekly service to the Italian fashion capital beginning May 16.

Delta revealed that over the past two decades, the number of destinations served from Boston has grown from 25 to approximately 70 worldwide.

Here’s our guide to the best things to do and see in the newest additions to the route map, and more about the experience on board the plane that will operate the flights, the Airbus A330-900neo.

Madrid

The intoxicating Spanish capital has it all — imperious buildings, epic public squares, a vibrant nightlife and feasts for foodies and culture vultures.

Where to begin? Soak up the vibe in one of Madrid’s best plazas.

open image in gallery Madrid is a tourist haven, with world-class art galleries, 28 Michelin-starred restaurants and opulent hotels ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The most imperious is Plaza Oriente, which is home to 20 statues of Spanish Gothic kings and lorded over by the 3,418-room Royal Palace — Europe’s biggest. Grand views materialize in every direction, with the space also watched over by opera house Teatro Real, numerous sophisticated cafes and immaculate apartments.

Zero in on elegant Plaza de la Villa — “Town Square” — in the Palacio neighborhood for a glimpse back in time to the city’s origins.

When King Enrique IV declared Madrid “The Very Noble and Loyal Village” in 1463, buildings were erected over time around this historic plaza, a former medieval marketplace, that would anchor the city’s political power. One was Casa de la Villa, which served as Madrid’s Town Hall from 1692 until 2007.

For premium people watching, make a beeline for Plaza de Santa Ana, in the central Literary Quarter, and 400-year-old Plaza Mayor. Though in the latter, the decorative fairytale architecture is likely to prove as distracting as the passersby.

With the plazas ticked off, it’s time to investigate the city’s world-class museums.

And the Museo del Prado should be a top priority, for it houses a breathtakingly rich collection, comprising over 9,000 paintings and sculptures by artists including Velázquez, Goya, El Greco, Titian, Rubens and Hieronymus Bosch.

open image in gallery Above is 400-year-old Plaza Mayor, which features eye-catching fairytale architecture ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For contemporary art, visit Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, which houses Picasso’s Guernica, and discover works by Boudin, Renoir, Cézanne and Van Gogh at the Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza.

Hunger pangs are bound to strike hard with all this sightseeing, and you’re in the right place to sate them.

Madrid is home to no less than 28 Michelin-starred restaurants, the most acclaimed being the three-star DiverXO, along with the restaurant declared by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest, Sobrino de Botín, which was founded in 1725.

Prefer to keep it casual? There are thousands of tapas bars in the city serving fresh local flavors for bargain prices.

Among the most iconic are Casa Labra (dating to 1860), Bodega La Ardosa (which opened in 1892) and La Casa del Abuelo, which has welcomed Andy Warhol as a customer.

For a nightcap, head to enticingly dilapidated sherry bar La Venencia in Calle de Echegaray.

Hotel-wise, Madrid has you covered whether your spending power is big, boutique or budget.

At the top end is the Mandarin Oriental Ritz Madrid, Palacio de Los Duques and Totem Madrid. Mid-range gems include Gran Hotel Ingles and Only You Boutique Hotel Madrid, while those with a modest budget may prefer Room Mate Alba or The Pavilions Madrid.

Nice

open image in gallery The amazing Cote d’Azur light in Nice has long attracted tourists and painters. Above is 19th-century Promenade des Anglais ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While tourist attractions abound in Nice, the star of the show is the city itself. And that striking Cote d’Azur light that has drawn millions of tourists to the area over the years and a number of notable painters, including Henri Matisse.

He settled in the city in 1917 after being moved by the “luminosity of daylight” there.

Begin your explorations by immersing yourself in the magical bustle of Vieux Nice, the city’s maze-like old town.

Here, alleyways and backstreets weave through hidden squares and past characterful little shops and cafes, with street artists vying for attention on every corner.

Climb to hilltop park Colline du Chateau for awe-inspiring views of the city before descending and pretending you’re in a postcard, by strolling the palm-lined 19th-century Promenade des Anglais, which curves along the city’s seafront in front of the glittering Med.

A dip will be irresistible. The beaches here are pebbled, but the water is bathwater-warm from April to October. If you need an adrenaline kick, there are plenty of watersport options, from jet skis to paragliding.

open image in gallery Vieux Nice, the city’s maze-like old town ( Getty Images )

On dry land, if you’re a fan of Matisse, you won’t want to miss the Musee Matisse, which documents Matisse’s growth as artist via a number of experimental pieces, as well as displaying several notable works, including Storm in Nice and Lectrice à la Table Jaune.

To learn about Nice's fascinating history, explore Musee Massena, which occupies a striking Belle Epoque villa with a stunning garden on the Promenade des Anglais.

On the restaurant front, for truly authentic local cooking, look no further than rustic La Merenda in Old Nice. Tripe is a specialty, along with cod soaked for days in running water and cooked with onions and potatoes.

La Petite Maison, meanwhile, has been around for decades and is something of a local restaurant institution.

As for the menu, think salt-crusted sea bass and stuffed Mediterranean vegetables.

Have a weak spot for fast food? Try the local version — a tuna sandwich in crusted bread called a pan bagnat.

Accommodation options in Nice are plentiful and premium, with top choices including eye-catching Hôtel Villa Rivoli and opulent Hotel Negresco on the seafront.

The plane

open image in gallery The new services to Madrid and Nice will be operated by the A330-900neo. Above is the Delta One business class cabin on the aircraft ( Chris Rank )

The plane that will take visitors to both stops is also part of the experience. Passengers at the front of the A330neo will fly in the Delta One suite, which features a lie-flat seat, privacy door, chef-curated meals and amenity kits by Italian fashion brand Missoni.

The kits come in blue and cream and include “crew-length” socks; a breathable eye mask; an “upgraded” pen featuring “metal accents and Delta One branding”; Grown Alchemist skincare products in “elevated aluminum tubes”; a bamboo toothbrush; Marvis toothpaste; and earplugs.

The other cabin choices are Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

The A330-900 features nearly double the number of Delta Comfort+ seats — 56 in total — along with 29 Delta One suites and 28 Delta Premium Select seats, which Delta claims "provides travelers with a more comfortable and elevated journey."

