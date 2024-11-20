Airline issues apology after 100 passengers stranded in Phuket for over 80 hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly 100 passengers of an Air India flight to Delhi were stranded in Phuket, Thailand, for more than 80 hours due to repeated “technical issues”.

Some of the frustrated travellers—who included children and elderly persons—voiced their grievances on social media, claiming insufficient communication and support from the airline.

The flight, originally scheduled for 16 November, was initially delayed by six hours due to a technical fault. Passengers reported being asked to board, only to be deboarded an hour later as the flight was cancelled. Despite assurances that the fault had been resolved, the aircraft was forced to return to Phuket two and a half hours after taking off due to another problem.

FlightRadar, a flight-tracking app, showed the aircraft making a brief journey before returning to Phuket.

Some of the passengers took to social media to express their exasperation and distress over the situation.

“Please look into this on urgent basis. We are stranded in Phuket,” a passenger wrote on X, tagging the Indian civil aviation ministry.

“Air India boarded us on a plane which was not entirely fit for flying. That’s a huge risk and potentially life threatening.”

“Stuck in Phuket for 2 days, more than 48 hours,” another complained. “Please refund my money @airindia so I can make other travel arrangements.”

Air India expressed regret and blamed a “technical issue” for the repeated delays.

“While our staff on the ground made effort to minimise their inconvenience, providing all on-ground assistance including hotel accommodations and meals, some of the guests were also reaccommodated on alternatively available flights,” the Indian airline said in a statement.

An unnamed airline source told NDTV that some 40 passengers remained in Phuket, while the rest had been put on alternative flights.

Another Air India flight, from Paris to Delhi, was diverted to Jaipur because of heavy smog in the capital. The pilots of the plane then allegedly refused to fly further because they had finished duty hours. The stranded passengers were taken to Delhi by bus.

The passengers lashed out at the airline for the “shameful and pathetic management”.

“Shameful and pathetic management from @airindia today as flight #AI2022 from CDG-DEL diverted to JAI. Pax stranded at JAI asked to spend 5 hrs inside the aircraft and then to take a bus from JAI to DEL. My wife and two months old is suffering and I am helpless," Vishal P posted on X.

The Independent has reached out to the airline for comment.