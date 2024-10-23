Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



This spooky season Airbnb is inviting guests into the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ghost house for an otherworldly experience with Delia Deetz.

Fans of the comedic horror films are in for a supernatural evening at the Deetz residence – draped in a black shroud to mourn the loss of its creator – in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

The listing on Airbnb, hosted by Beetlejuice’s own Delia Deetz, reads: “Now that my art is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition – rightfully so, I might add – I hereby invite to my home any artistic soul that wishes to make the pilgrimage.

“Although shrouded in black to mourn Charles’ passing, the interior is unparalleled, curated by none other than yours truly, rescued from the pedestrian eye of its previous owners. And, in return for your undying support, I will teach you to Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave.”

open image in gallery Dodge demons and sandworms in the disorientating hallway ( Emily Shur )

Delia’s life-long assistant will greet guests to creep around the glowing green attic with tricks, treats and “a few ghoulish surprises” along the way in the disorienting hallway.

The hair-raising art tour includes a visit to the Maitlands’ Winter River model and a step into the waiting room for the recently deceased – the Afterlife – if you say his name...

During the unique Beetlejuice experience, Delia herself will host an art class from the Afterlife with artists guided to “unleash” their collective fears onto a black canvas before, of course, destroying the creation to take a small piece home.

open image in gallery Step into The Afterlife at the Deetz residence ( Emily Shur )

The iconic home of the Deetz family is open for booking between 23 October and 4 November, with fans randomly selected based on their answers and connections to the Beetlejuice property.

Guests can request a date between 26 and 27 November for six guests over 13 years old to embrace all things freaky during 10 free three-hour experiences.

A complimentary one-night stay at an Airbnb listing in Princeton, New Jersey, is included in the Beetlejuice escapade.

open image in gallery The Maitlands’ Winter River model remains untouched in the attic ( Emily Shur )

The haunted home is part of a series of Airbnb icons properties bringing make-believe properties to life.

Last month, guests tucked into a life-sized dollhouse packed with 90s nostalgia to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Polly Pocket.

The 42-foot tall, 1994-themed pink compact popped open for a ‘Sleepover at Polly Pocket’s Compact’ in Littleton, Massachusetts – Polly’s hometown – in September.

During sleepovers in the open-air property, accessorising at Polly’s stocked vanity, feasting on 90s snacks from the retro fridge, bracelet making and getting dressed up in signature gummy garments were all on the itinerary for guests.

