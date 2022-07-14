Airlines ordered to treat passengers decently

As yet more flight cancellations wreck travel plans, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Department for Transport (DfT) have written a joint letter to airlines demanding passengers are treated properly.

The letter is from the CAA chief executive, Richard Moriarty, and the DfT director general, aviation, Rannia Leontaridi.

They write: “We recognise that many passengers continue to get to their destinations each day and that a number of airports, airlines and travel operators have continued to deliver a good service despite pressures – and have taken measures recently to make further improvements.”

But, they add: “We want to ensure that passengers are able to access information about their rights as easily as possible in the event of disruption.”

As The Independent has reported on many occasions, airlines that cancel flights often fail to make clear the passengers’ rights when a flight is grounded or heavily delayed.

Any traveller whose flight is cancelled is entitled to be flown on the original day of travel, on a rival carrier if need be.

In addition, they are entitled to cash compensation if the cancellation takes place under two weeks before departure and the airline is responsible – for example because of a technical failure or staff shortage.

Airlines are told: “We ask you to review the information you are providing to passengers and ensure that you proactively engage with passengers. To this end, we ask that you contact them in advance of their travel, such as in their booking email, to outline what they can expect for their travel this summer.”

They specify, as a minimum:

Recommended arrival times at departure airport

How and when to request special assistance

Who and how to contact you if things go wrong

Rights if the flight is cancelled or delayed

What to do if baggage is lost, damaged or delayed

The letter stresses: “This information in advance of travel is in addition to, not instead of, the obligation to provide information about passengers’ rights in the event of delays and cancellations when they occur.”

The aviation officials warn: “If we do see breaches in meeting the legal obligations, the CAA stands ready to take forward appropriate action, and if we consider that passengers are not being appropriately treated further legislative reforms will be considered.”

They are also told: “Ensure you have appropriate resources in place at airports and call centres to support passengers and provide any assistance required.”

Many passengers have complained that they cannot contact the carrier if a flight is cancelled at short notice.