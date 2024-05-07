Chaos at UK airports after Border Force gates fail causing long queues

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Airports across the UK have seen long queues and delays after the country’s border force system was hit by a nationwide glitch.

Pictures on social media showed enormous queues in front of the gates at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh and Manchester as thousands waited for their passports to be checked.

One passenger said he landed at Manchester Airport and faced “huge queues” for passport control and was told the terminal’s E-gates were down.

He said: “Woohoo, landed back in Manchester Airport to find huge queues for passport control. E gates are down country wide. The joys of technology. Great when it works.”

Have you been affected? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk with stories and pictures

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to a nationwide issue with UK Border Force e-gates.

“Our staff are working with UK Border Force - who operate passport control including the e-gates - to provide assistance to passengers where necessary.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Border Force is currently experiencing a nationwide issue which is impacting passengers being processed through the border.

“Our teams are supporting Border Force with their contingency plans to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and are on hand to provide passenger welfare. We apologise for any impact this is having to passenger journeys.”

Manchester Airport’s statement read: “We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force’s systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports.

“Our resilience team and customer services colleagues are supporting passengers while UK Border Force and the Home Office fix the issue.”

London Stansted and Edinburgh airports also said they had been affected by the issue, with UK Border Force working on fixing the glitch.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...