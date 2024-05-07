Huge queues snake through Gatwick amid ‘nationwide issue’ with airport e-gates

Long queues were seen at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday, 7 May, amid a “nationwide issue” with Border Force e-gates that caused significant disruption across the country.

The Home Office said it was aware of a “technical issue” affecting the gates and was working closely with Border Force to resolve the issue “as soon as possible”.

Footage and images shared on social media on Tuesday evening showed long queues forming at the e-gates, which scan passports, at other locations such as London’s Heathrow Airport as well as Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh, and Manchester.