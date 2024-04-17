FAA orders grounding of all Alaska Airlines planes

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the grounding of all Alaska Airlines planes after the carrier began experiencing problems with a computer system upgrade.

The agency issued a ground stop advisory for all Alaska and Horizon flights at approximately 10:50 am ET after an issue arose “while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance,” the Seattle-based carrier said.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the airline said in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.”

Flights for SkyWest, which provides regional service for Alaska Airlines and others, are excluded from the ground stop.

The airline’s fleet is comprised of 231 Boeing 737 aircrafts and 83 Embraer 175 aircrafts.

Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines was forced to cancel thousands of flights after a door panel blew off a 737 Max 9 aircraft shortly after takeoff.

Several passengers on board were injured in the incident, which grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9s and prompted investigations by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, into the aircraft manufacturer and Spirit AeroSystems, which made the door plug.

Reports released since have suggested the plane did not have the critical bolts it needed to keep the doorplug in place when it left the factory.

Following the incident, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on some of their Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

In March, the Federal Aviation Authority said that Boeing had failed to meet quality control standards during manufacturing, while another report raised concerns about staff being comfortable in reporting safety issues.

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” said FAA administrator Mike Whitaker. “Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way.”

Boeing CEO David Calhoun has said that the company “will develop the comprehensive action plan with measurable criteria that demonstrates the profound change that Administrator Whitaker and the FAA demand”.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the incident is still underway.

This is a breaking story. We will bring you more updates as they come.