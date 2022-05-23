Alaska Airlines passenger ‘told to cover up’ by flight attendant

A woman has claimed that she was told to “cover up” by Alaska Airlines staff when preparing to board a flight.

Tiktok user @badbish1078 shared a video on the social media site showing her sitting in a plane cabin, alongside the caption: “Alaska Airlines just told me I had to ‘cover up’ if I wanted to get on the plane.”

Under the video, a further caption reveals her response to the alleged request: “I said no #patriarchytingz”.

The video, filmed in selfie mode, shows the passenger dressed in a zebra print top and denim shorts.

The clip has been viewed more than 5,500 times at the time of writing, with commenters divided on whether or not the woman’s outfit was “appropriate”.

“I meaaaaan they do have their dress code posted when you book your flight,” wrote one Tiktok user; another said: “You agreed to their rules when you purchased the ticket. Go read the fine print.”

However, many commenters thought Alaska Airlines was in the wrong, with one viewer writing: “Why do airlines care how people dress? It’s not like the plane won’t fly, it’s not like it’s an indication that you were trouble. It’s absurd.”

Another user added: “Where is their alleged ‘dress code’ listed on their website? I can’t find it. I also can’t imagine they should expect someone to dress a particular way.”

Some were confused by the fact the woman managed to post from the flight after refusing to cover up.

“The gate attendant told me to cover up, I said no,” the woman responded in the comments. “Her coworkers stepped in to help me and tell her it wasn't necessary.”

The Independent has approached Alaska Airlines for comment.

It’s far from the first time a woman has been asked to cover up on a flight.

In January this year, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being unable to board her flight to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

The model was wearing a pair of skintight black shorts with a crop top, which showed her midriff, and a long black cardigan.

Ms Culpo’s sister Aurora posted a video to Instagram after the incident, explaining that her sister had been called up to the airline desk at the gate so staff could “tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can’t get on the plane”.