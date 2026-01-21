Channel Island airport could close for ‘extended period’ to modify runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An island airport near the UK is set to shut for an “extended period” for a £24 million runway renovation.

Alderney airport could close for eight months next year to “reconstruct and widen” the site's main runway.

The States of Guernsey government said: “To complete the works in the shortest time and in the most cost-effective way, Alderney's airport may need to close for an extended period.

“Should this be necessary, notice will be given, and arrangements will be made to provide alternative travel options, including provision for emergency medical evacuations.”

Alderney, the closest Channel Island to England’s south coast, opened its aviation hub in 1936 as the first operational airport in the archipelago.

Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Committee is now seeking to expedite approval for the runway renovation to start early next year.

To meet “minimum aerodrome standards”, the runway would be widened from 18 to 23 metres but would remain 877 metres long.

The proposed project will also include resurfacing the main asphalt taxiway and apron, installing modern drainage and new airfield lighting systems.

The government will debate the final business case and budget in February to authorise if the Policy and Resources Committee can proceed.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, president of the Policy and Resources Committee, called the project “vital to maintaining Alderney's connectivity for the benefit of the island's community”.

She said: “The approach we're recommending aims to deliver a compliant, practical and proportionate solution within the current fiscal constraints. Delegated authority to approve the business case and early contractor engagement will be key to the most timely and cost-effective delivery.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2027, with an estimated completion date in December.

The extensive ground works are “likely to impact on the future use of the two existing grass runways” used by private aircraft, said the States of Guernsey government.

There are currently no direct flights connecting Alderney and London, with routes via Guernsey or Southampton operating daily.

In 2024, the airport handled around 47,700 passengers.

De Sausmarez added: “This is lifeline infrastructure for the community in Alderney, and we're committed to bringing it in as efficiently as we can, as well as at the lowest possible cost.

“That may mean some disruption for residents in Alderney during the construction process, but any delay risks pushing the project into 2028.”

Chris Blythe, Alderney resident and pilot and flying instructor, told BBC News that the “brutal” airport closure could leave islanders “cut off”.

Blythe said, “I think it's going to be pretty brutal for the people on the island to be cut off, and there's been nothing said yet about how we would get to Guernsey or the mainland.”

