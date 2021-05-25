Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?

With the unveiling of the government’s travel traffic light system, it quickly became clear that holiday options were in short supply.

Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May in England, the government is only advising holidaymakers visit the destinations on its scant “green list”.

Most of the world’s countries ended up on the amber list instead, which entails harsher restrictions for returning travellers. Those travelling to amber countries for leisure purposes aren’t breaking any laws, but contravene the prime minister’s guidance that “you should not be going to an ‘amber list’ country except for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not be going to an ‘amber list’ country on holiday.”

But even if you were to ignore this warning, would an amber country let you in? Here’s what we know so far.

Am I legally allowed to travel to an amber country on holiday?

Yes – at least, from the British side of things. While the government is advising against holidaying in any country not on the green list of 12 destinations, recreational international travel is no longer illegal in England. Guidance is not the same as law. The Department for Transport has advised travellers that they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”, but there are no fines or penalties issued for going against this advice.

However, the destination you’re planning on travelling to will have its own rules regarding who can enter the country. The “amber list” only refers to the restrictions travellers face when they’re entering the UK – the classification has no bearing on the outbound travel requirements. Your destinations might need proof that your trip is “essential”, or may only be letting in its own citizens or residents at present: check the latest entry regulations on the Foreign Office (FCDO) destination pages.

What restrictions do I face when I come back?

Those coming to the UK from an amber list country face three tests and a stint in quarantine. First up, before travellers are allowed to depart for the UK, they must show a negative Covid test result. This can be a lateral flow or rapid antigen test, as well as a PCR.

They must have pre-booked a package of two PCR tests to be taken upon their return, scheduled for day two and day eight from the day they arrive into the UK. Travellers are required to quarantine at home for 10 days, although in England they have the option to pay for an extra test on day five which, if negative, allows them to cut short their self-isolation under the government’s test to release scheme.

Which amber countries will let in British tourists?

As the amber list comprises all but 55 of the world’s countries (43 are on the red list, 12 on the green list), it would be tricky to look at them all; we’ll focus instead on key amber tourist destinations.

Even if a country’s borders are open to British holidaymakers, the levels of restriction still vary wildly: they might require proof of vaccination or a negative test, or a period of quarantine (not ideal for tourists).

No restrictions

Spain is currently flying the banner for no-restrictions entry to British holidaymakers. As of 24 May, Brits can visit with no need to test, quarantine or be fully vaccinated in advance.

Testing or proof of vaccine

Many European amber destinations will let in Brits so long as they can show they’ve had both jabs or have taken a Covid test with a negative result within a certain timeframe before arrival, often 72 hours. However, the type of Covid test required (and the timeframe) varies from country to country.

Greece’s current rules state that arrivals from the UK must provide either proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within the 72-hour period before arrival into Greece; or proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations completed at least 14 days before travel. Travellers with proof of either are exempted from the need to self-isolate on arrival to Greece.

From 7 April, entry to Italy from the UK is no longer restricted to Italian residents and those with absolute necessity. If you wish to fly, you must present the airline with a negative Covid-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test taken no more than 48 hours before travel. From 16 May until 30 July there is no longer a requirement to quarantine on arrival in Italy, unless travellers arrive without proof of a negative test.

UK nationals travelling to Croatia must carry evidence of a negative Covid-19 antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before arrival in Croatia; proof of vaccination; or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior. Those travelling for tourism purposes are required to hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia.

The UK entered Cyprus’ Amber category on 29 April – passengers coming from Amber Category countries are required to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure and provide proof of a negative result, or proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations completed within a specified timeframe before travel. However, for those travelling to the north of Cyprus, if you have been in the UK within 14 days before travel, you will be required to quarantine for 10 days at authority-designated accommodation.

On 27 April, the Government of Malta announced that, with immediate effect, the UK will be rated Amber. All passengers travelling from the United Kingdom are required to have evidence of a negative PCR test, dated within 72 hours prior to arrival, before boarding flights to Malta. From 1 June, it is expected that evidence of full vaccination (last dose of the vaccine 14 days earlier or more) can be used instead of a negative PCR test certificate.

Quarantine

Arrivals to France from the UK do not need to justify an essential reason to enter France. All travellers from the UK, including children aged 11 and above, will need to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test result, carried out less than 72 hours before departure. They’ll also be required to self-isolate for seven days on arrival, before taking another PCR test. Exit from this self-isolation period is subject to a negative test result.

Won’t let us in

Germany and Austria have both announced in recent days that Brits will be banned from entering due to rising concern over the Indian variant of the virus.

The US still isn’t admitting British travellers after a ban was originally introduced at the beginning of this year. There are hopes this might lift in the next month or so.

The Canadian authorities are barring entry to Canada, including at its border with the US, to most foreign nationals, including British nationals.

With effect from midnight on 20 December 2020, the Moroccan Government suspended all direct flights between Morocco and the UK until further notice. Passengers arriving in Morocco by air, travelling from the UK via a third country are also not allowed to enter the country.