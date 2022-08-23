Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An amber traffic warning has been issued by the AA ahead of the bank holiday weekend, as millions of UK drivers prepare to hit the roads.

With a warm long weekend ahead and several major events taking place up and down the country, an estimated 15 million leisure trips are expected to be made.

The bulk of the traffic is expected to be families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year, and people embarking on day trips.

The AA expects 45 per cent of UK drivers to embark on at least one non-stop, non-commuting journey over the weekend. Traffic is expected to peak on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and drivers are being warned to expect delays on major routes.

Reading and Leeds Festivals will be taking place this weekend, as well as CarFest South in Hampshire, the closing weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, various football fixtures and an England v South Africa cricket Test match in Manchester.

Major congestion is expected at the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol; the M1 between the M25 and Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, the M6/M42 interchange in Birmingham, and the M62 between Liverpool and Manchester.

The AA’s patrol of the year Sean Sidley said: “This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

“With events and festivals fully back to normal, localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

“Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then.

“Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go.”