Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email

An Amber Traffic Warning has been issued by the AA for this weekend, as the summer getaway coincides with a nationwide train strike and high-profile sporting fixtures.

Drivers are being told to expect delays between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 July).

In addition to Brits heading off on holiday, this weekend sees the opening of the Commonwealth Games, the start of the EFL football season, and a planned rail strike involving train drivers working for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Schedules from the train operators involved are likely to be severely disrupted, meaning more travellers will be forced to drive instead of taking public transport, which in turn would result in more cars on the road.

Congestion is likely to be experienced by drivers heading towards the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone. However, the AA is “hopeful that changes have been implemented this week at those two ports will not see a repeat of last weekend”.

Drivers heading towards Devon and Cornwall using the M5, A303 and A30 are predicted to hit traffic jams.

The south west and western sections of the M25, the Bristol M4/M5 junction, M6, M42, M1 and M62 are also vulnerable to jams this weekend.

The AA is advising drivers to carry out pre-travel checks on their vehicles to avoid unnecessary breakdowns this weekend, following a spike in incidents.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “With holiday let switchover day starting on Friday mixed with train strikes and a huge weekend of sport, we are concerned that drivers will experience delays across the network with the South of England particularly vulnerable.

“All eyes will be on Dover and Folkestone, but we believe changes have been made throughout the week and we will keep our fingers crossed for a smoother trip across The Channel.

“Breakdowns can make jams worse and last weekend we saw a rise in breakdowns where vehicle checks had not been carried out before setting off. Spending 10 minutes checking tyres and fluid levels before setting off can make a big difference in helping people getting to their destination.

“As well as preparing your car, those using the car for long journeys should prepare for jams, carry plenty of food and water as well as entertainment for younger travellers.”