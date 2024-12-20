American Airlines passenger films chaos as bathroom floods aisles in mid-air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Passengers on an American Airlines flight recently got a little wet as the floor flooded during their flight.

The plane was flying from Dallas Texas, to Minneapolis, Minnesota when people began to notice that a large puddle of water spreading through the cabin from one of the bathrooms. One person shared footage of the incident on TikTok.

The video shows passengers trying to avoid the water as the Celine Dion song, “My Heart Will Go On” plays in the background. The song is known for being used in the 1997 film, Titanic, where passengers must escape the sinking ship after it hits an iceberg and begins to flood. “Inflight movie was Titanic,” the TikToker user joked.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The TikTok video went on to receive over seven million views with many people turning to the comments section to explain this has created a new fear for them.

“Imagine drowning ...on a plane.... in the air,” one comment read while another commenter agreed, writing, “Man, sinking in the sky is wild.”

“Drowning at 30,000 ft feet going 500mphs lol new death fear unlocked lol,” a third commenter echoed.

Other commenters were more concerned about the hygiene of the incident, saying that they would no longer wear open-toed shoes on a flight or place their bags on the floor.

“New fear unlocked of having my bag on the floor of an airplane,” one person wrote in the comments.

A second commenter wrote: “Another reason to wear closed-toe shoes and not flip flops and crocs.”

Earlier this week, a video of a man who brought his Great Dane on a flight went viral as people criticized his decision.

The clip showed the passenger walking onto the aircraft with the canine that typically weighs between 110 to 175 pounds.

In the footage, which has now amassed more than 4.8 million views on Instagram, a female flight attendant at the door could be heard greeting the dog owner.

“Hey, welcome aboard,” she said unenthusiastically before the dog accidentally stepped on her foot, causing the man to apologize.

Over the clip, the poster wrote: “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?”

Many people commented on how having the dog on board could create more problems for the other passengers.

“Emotional support for one person, emotional distress for hundreds! This is ridiculous,” one person said, while another agreed: “I am a dog lover but this is getting absolutely ridiculous. I am all for trained service animals… this is not one of them.”

“As a person who had a Great Dane and viewing this one’s classic body language, this is NOT an assisted therapy animal. Lol,” a third pet owner wrote