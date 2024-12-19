Passenger slammed for bringing gigantic ‘emotional support’ dog onto flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man who brought his Great Dane on a recent flight has been slammed online by fellow travelers, with many people arguing the pet causes “emotional distress.”

Earlier this week, content creator and life coach Rob shared an Instagram video of the passenger walking onto the aircraft with the canine that typically weighs between 110 to 175 pounds.

In the footage, which has now amassed more than 4.8 million views on Instagram, a female flight attendant at the door could be heard greeting the dog owner.

“Hey, welcome aboard,” she said unenthusiastically, before the Great Dane proceeded to step on her foot.

“Ow,” the airline worker exclaimed as the man quickly apologized.

Over the clip, Rob wrote: “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?”

Passenger’s Great Dane steps on flight attendant’s foot upon entry of the plane ( Instagram/@clearpath_coach )

His question prompted many viewers to offer similar opinions on bringing an emotional support dog of that size on a tiny plane. Some commenters agreed the pet would cause more problems than it would solve.

“Emotional support for one person, emotional distress for hundreds! This is ridiculous,” one person said, while another agreed: “I am a dog lover but this is getting absolutely ridiculous. I am all for trained service animals… this is not one of them.”

One canine owner noted: “As a person who had a Great Dane and viewing this one’s classic body language, this is NOT an assisted therapy animal. Lol.”

“I would have been pissed if he was anywhere near me on the plane. This is so disrespectful and should not have been allowed,” someone else admitted.

Meanwhile, one concerned flyer pointed out the health risks of seating a dog of that size so close to other people.

“So now you put that dog next to someone who has dog trauma or allergies… then what?” they asked. “Because it can’t block the aisle! It’s legit going to be on the next person’s lap unless they paid for two seats. Also, that poor dog won’t be able to lay down.”

However, someone else disagreed: “I’d rather this than a bunch of rude screaming kids. That dog can sit next to me anytime.”

Other viewers defended the flight attendant against haters who criticized her “miserable” facial expression and attitude toward the animal.

“Oh my god, that flight attendant pissed me off. That big baby can sit next to me anytime,” one woman said, while someone else wrote in defense: “To be fair everyone in the video got her lack luster welcome.”