US teen pilot detained in Antarctica during attempt to fly solo to all seven continents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American teenage pilot has been detained during an attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents.

Ethan Guo, 19, has been accused by Chile of submitting a false flight plan and landing in Antarctica without permission.

Guo hopes his quest, which began last May, will raise $1 million for cancer research and he has been charting his progress on Instagram, where he has over one million followers.

His last post, uploaded on day 142 of the trip on June 23, documented a flight over the Philippines to Manila International Airport.

open image in gallery Guo's plane is pictured here landing without authorization at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chilean Antarctic territory ( Reuters )

Guo's run-in with the Chilean authorities occurred on Saturday after he took off from Carlos Ibáñez del Campo Airport in the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas. Flying in a Cessna 182Q aircraft, he was diverted and landed at an airfield in Chilean Antarctic territory.

"The accused provided false information to the aeronautical authority. He submitted a flight plan indicating that he was going to fly over the city of Punta Arenas," Regional Prosecutor Cristian Crisosto Rifo said in a video posted to X.

"However, he continued on his way to Antarctica without any information or authorization, landing at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chilean Antarctic territory."

He was detained upon landing at the air base.

A lawyer for Guo told CNN that he experienced "complications" during the flight. Guo began his continent-hopping odyssey in Memphis, Tennessee, making multiple overnight stops and visiting seven countries to get to the Swiss city of Geneva, before flying to Heraklion in Greece.

Since then, he's covered around 25,000 miles every 50 days in a fund-raising bid prompted by a cousin being diagnosed with Stage-4 blood cancer.

open image in gallery Guo’s lawyer said that he experienced ‘complications’ before landing in Antarctica ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Guo — born in Tianjin, China, and currently living in West Palm Beach, Florida — started learning to fly at the age of 13 and got his pilot's license four years later.

Before setting off, Guo revealed that he understood the risks.

He said: "Through my experiences — like an engine failure on the very beginning of the trip... I was forced to face the fact that I could die at any point."

The Independent has contacted Guo and the Chilean authorities for comment.