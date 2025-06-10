Revealed: Where Americans most want to visit in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to European vacations for Americans — Greece is the word.

Searches for the country by US users on a luxury villa rental site increased by 350 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.

Oliver's Travels revealed that Greece is No.1 in its search-growth ranking, followed by Croatia (searches up 83 percent), France (40 percent), Portugal (25 percent) and Italy (12 percent).

The rental company said: "Greece is showing a big spike in interest, while Croatia's rise suggests growing appeal, possibly among family or luxury travelers."

But when it comes to where Americans are actually booking vacations, it's France that comes top, accounting for 32 percent of bookings.

open image in gallery France is the most popular destination for Americans in terms of bookings, says Oliver's Travels. And searches for Normandy are up 600 percent. Pictured are the D-Day beaches at Arromanches les Bains in Normandy ( Getty/iStock )

Italy follows close behind, with 28 percent of bookings, and the UK and Spain both account for 10 percent each.

As for where in France Americans most want to visit, it's Normandy that's currently the hotspot, with searches in 2025 up 600 percent compared to 2024.

Umbria in central Italy is also popular, with searches up by 400 percent. The rest of this list comprises the Costa Blanca in Spain (400 percent), "rising star" Istria, Croatia (350 percent), and the Dordogne in France (250 percent).

Oliver's Travels notes that Normandy and the Dordogne are booming and suggests that this could be because Americans are becoming more interested in slower, countryside escapes.

open image in gallery Chez Le Vigneron in Languedoc, France, is one of the top-three most-booked villas by Americans on the Oliver's Travels site ( Oliver's Travels )

However, the most popular region for actual bookings is Tuscany, with other favorites including Provence-Alps, the Loire Valley and Languedoc in France, and Puglia in the south of Italy.

The most-booked Oliver's Travels villas by Americans are Chez Le Vigneron in Languedoc, France; Casale Eleganza in San Gimignano, Tuscany; and Palais D'or in France's Loire Valley.

Oliver Bell, Co-Founder and Owner of Oliver's Travels, said: "We're thrilled to see the continued enthusiasm from our US travelers for our French villas, with France remaining the most popular destination.

"The timeless appeal of the French countryside and its rich culture clearly resonates. At the same time, we're excited to witness growing interest in Greece and Croatia, which have both seen significant increases in enquiries compared to last year. These destinations offer stunning coastlines and unique experiences that perfectly complement the evolving preferences of our US clients. We look forward to helping more travelers discover these beautiful locations in the coming seasons."

Trending European countries for US travelers — 2025 vs 2024