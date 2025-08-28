Amtrak launches new 160mph Acela trains — but they take just as long as the old ones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amtrak's sleek new 160mph tilting Acela trains serving stations on the Northeast Corridor entered service today, but they don't complete the journey any faster than the old trains.

Passengers are impressed, nevertheless, with one praising a much-improved ride quality among other plus points.

Acela runs from Washington, DC's Union Station to Boston via Philadelphia, New York Penn Station, New Haven, and Providence.

It's a total distance of 457 miles, with the fastest next-gen Acela journey being six hours and 43 minutes, five minutes slower than the quickest end-to-end time offered by the old Acela trains, introduced in 2000.

open image in gallery Amtrak's sleek new 160mph tilting Acela trains serving stations on the Northeast Corridor have entered service, but they don't complete the journey any faster than the old trains ( Amtrak )

However, this may be because, as is common practice with new trains the world over, Amtrak is scheduling longer dwell times at stations so staff and passengers can adjust to them.

Plus, the next-gen sets have a top service speed that's 10mph faster — though this can only be achieved on certain sections of the mostly 110mph route — and an enhanced "anticipative" tilting system that allows for faster speeds through curves.

Features include onboard cafe cars, high-speed 5G-enabled wifi, in-seat USB ports and plug sockets, individual reading lights, winged headrests that Amtrak says "provide more comfort and separation", and seat covers made out of recycled leather.

In first class, there are solo seats and an improved at-seat meal service featuring dishes by the current Acela meal provider — James Beard award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr.

New to Cafe Acela, meanwhile, is the addition of a grab-and-go self-service.

Amtrak also points out that the new Acela offers 27 percent more seating capacity per departure and upgraded interiors in business and first-class cars with more legroom. There is no "economy class".

"Ride quality is so much smoother at high speeds," said train enthusiast and X user @buildintotrains, who was one of the first to ride the new train, while travel expert Zach Griff (@_ZachGriff) described first class as "seriously nice" with "pops of orange and HD info screens" and "cool new touchless lavatories".

The wifi is also a "major upgrade", with Zach clocking "100+ Mbps" download speeds.

open image in gallery Pictured here is a first-class Acela car ( Amtrak )

open image in gallery Features on the new Acela trains include onboard café cars (above), wifi, in-seat USB ports and plug sockets, winged headrests that Amtrak says ‘provide more comfort and separation’, and seat covers made out of recycled leather ( Amtrak )

He continued: "The new Cafe Acela is another highlight. Grab-and-go fridges with self-checkout speed things up."

The business class seats, meanwhile, have "firm cushions" but a "weird recline" with the seat "sliding forward".

Though the trains are designed by French firm Alstom, which makes France's famed 200mph TGVs, Amtrak revealed that the NextGen Acela fleet was assembled at Alstom's facility in Hornell, New York, using components from over 180 suppliers across 29 states, creating approximately 15,000 jobs.

"From the moment our guests step onboard, they'll feel the difference of a next-gen Acela train thanks to a more modern, premium, and elevated experience," said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia.