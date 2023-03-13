Millionaire anti-vaxxer slammed for ‘creepy’ $100,000 offer to woman on Delta flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tech millionaire and anti-vaxxer has received backlash online after making an allegedly “creepy” offer to a woman on a flight.

Steve Kirsch, an American entrepreneur who has campaigned against Covid-19 vaccines in the past, claimed that the incident occurred on a Delta Air Lines service.

In a series of tweets, he said that he had offered a fellow passenger money to remove the face mask she was wearing.

Mr Kirsch claimed he “started the bidding at $100” and eventually offered the woman $100,000 to take off the mask.

“I am on board a Delta flight right now,” he tweeted, alongside a selfie of him sitting on a plane. “The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke.

“This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company.”

The self-proclaimed “truth-teller” and “critical thinker” added: “And I pointed out that when she removed the mask for eating and drinking, she could be infected with one breath. So she had full disclosure.

“She took off her mask as soon as the breakfast was served!!!! Because everyone knows you can’t get infected while you are eating!!”

He concluded, “Maybe next time I’ll sit next to someone who had an account at Silicon Valley Bank,” alluding to the fact that SVB failed on 10 March.

Critics on social media were quick to brand Mr Kirsch’s remarks unsavoury.

“Ew. Do you make a habit of offering money to random women to remove coverings from their bodies mid-air?” replied former Democrat state representative nominee, Jess Piper.

Infectious disease doctor Alastair McAlpine commented: “Stop bugging people who are minding their own business with your creepy nonsense.”

Face masks became an ideological battle ground during the Covid-19 pandemic, with some people in the US protesting against rules stipulating they had to be worn on public transport.

There were numerous incidents of passengers getting kicked off flights for refusing to wear a face covering; for example, in December 2020, a woman was removed from a flight in the US after declining to wear a mask and calling an airline employee an “a**hole”.

The incident occurred on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati, Ohio to Tampa, Florida.

Video of the exchange shows a member of Frontier staff explaining the rules and asking the woman to comply, before telling her she’ll have to deplane.

“Ma’am you need to have a mask on. You need to have the paper mask they provided,” the staff member can be heard saying in footage shared on social media.

“You have to wear your mask the whole entire flight. If you’re unable to do so you will be removed from the flight.”