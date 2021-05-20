I

t should be a joyous time for the travel industry: holidays were officially given the go-ahead this week, and some hardy travellers (including me) headed off for the sun.

Only four nations are feasible destinations among the 12 countries and territories announced by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps: Portugal, Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar.

With much of the rest of the world in the “amber” category, there has been confusion this week over whether holidaymakers should travel to these destinations despite government guidance.

From passengers' rights to quarantine rules, flexible bookings to bagging a bargain, I'll be on hand to answer your travel questions live on Thursday 20 May.

