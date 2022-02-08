Australia may require travellers to have a booster jab rather than just two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, state premier Daniel Andrews has suggested, contradicting the country’s prime minister.

Following Scott Morrison’s announcement on Monday that any double-jabbed visitor would be able to enter the country from 21 February, Mr Andrews told press that the country’s national cabinet is still in the process of deciding if “fully vaccinated” status will remain defined as having had two doses or three.

The government’s definition of “fully vaccinated” as two doses is still pending advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI), which will be fed into a national cabinet meeting on Thursday, Mr Andrews told reporters.

He said that he expects the federal government to change its position if advised by ATAGI - if not for entry into the country then for entry to local venues, such as restaurants and hotels.

“They [ATAGI] must be getting very close to making that decision. We’ve got a national cabinet meeting on Thursday. Hopefully we can receive it before then or at that meeting,” he said.

“All the international evidence, all the advice I get from our team, is that three doses is what’s required in order to be as safe as it can be,” he added.

Mr Andrews suggested that he would be changing the travel rules for visitors to Victoria to require three jabs if advised by ATAGI.

“I’m sure the commonwealth government will reserve the right to change the view based on advice that comes from experts,” he said.

On Monday, Scott Morrison clearly announced that the country would reopen to all double vaccinated foreign nationals on 21 February.

“If you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back,” said Morrison during the announcement to press.

He then confirmed the vaccine requirement, saying: “It will be two [doses]. There are various arguments around the world for three doses. Two doses is what the chief medical officer says is sufficient.”

The Victorian premier has previously lobbied for full vaccination status to switch from two doses to three, and has already mandated a booster jab for healthcare workers, education and quarantine facility staff.

Monday’s announcement came almost two years after Australia first imposed a near total ban on international travel to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The country has been gradually allowing foreign visitors back in a phased reopening: international students, skilled workers and those with Working Holiday Maker visas (WHMs) have been permitted since 15 December.

“There will be some issues around the technicalities of this. There’s work to be done. It’s not as simple as just turning on the tap,” Margy Osmond, Tourism & Transport Forum chief executive for the country, said of the move to let all vaccinated tourists back in the country.