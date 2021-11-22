Austria bars tourists as lockdown begins – but flights continue

As the first nationwide lockdown in Europe of the winter season begins in Austria, tourists have been banned for the next 20 days.

The official travel information portal, Austria.info, says: “A lockdown will be in effect in Austria from 22 November until probably 13 December.

“Travel to Austria for touristic purposes will only be possible again after that date.”

The Social Ministry in Vienna says: “Entry into Austria from individual countries is … only permitted for specific reasons.”

British Airways’ website shows four out of five of Monday’s flights cancelled, with passengers on the grounded departures entitled to their money back.

But many flights are continuing – meaning passengers booked to travel are unlikely to claim full refunds on their tickets.

Airlines generally insist they are not liable to provide a refund if the flight goes ahead. They will typically offer the chance to rebook on the same route for a future date, or provide a voucher to the value of the trip.

The biggest carrier from the UK is Austrian Airlines from London Heathrow and Manchester to Vienna.

The carrier is telling passengers: “There could be selective necessary adaptations in Austrian Airlines flight operations.

“We are monitoring the situation and will inform affected customers of any changes to the flight schedules.”

In addition there are departures scheduled on Monday from Heathrow on British Airways, from Stansted on Ryanair, from Luton on Wizz Air and from Manchester on Jet2.

Ryanair is still selling its evening flight for just £30 one way, while Wizz Air’s fare is £58.

The Jet2 departure from Manchester is priced at £38. The airline’s pattern of two flights per week on the route is set to resume on 3 December.

The Austria.info portal says: “After the end of the current lockdown, the 2-G-rule (proof of full vaccination/past infection) will be in effect again in Austria, as well as FFP2 mask requirements in many areas.”

From 6 December, two-dose vaccines will be valid for only nine months after the second jab.

“After that a booster jab is required for a valid proof of full vaccination,” Austria.info says.