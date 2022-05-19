Baby named ‘Sky’ after being born in plane toilet

A flight attendant has been hailed as “exemplary and calm” after helping deliver a passenger’s baby on a Frontier Airlines flight earlier this month.

“The baby couldn’t wait” Frontier Airlines confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, where it detailed how an “early and unexpected labour” took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport.

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo was praised for helping the woman in labour to the plane’s rear lavatory and helping deliver the baby.

Meanwhile, the aircraft diverted to Florida’s Pensacola Airport, with pilot Chris Nye saying, “The whole crew really did a great job”.

The airline shared pictures of the newborn and the crew members involved.

“I transferred controls and flying duties to my first officer as I coordinated the diversion,” described the captain.

“Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us.

“This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

Frontier Airlines also reported that the customer had given her baby the middle name “Sky” in tribute to her high-altitude arrival.

In February a woman gave birth to a baby boy at 30,000 feet, onboard an 11-hour transatlantic United Airlines flight from Accra, Ghana to Washington DC.

The baby was delivered in Business Class, with the help of a Ghanaian doctor and a flight attendant who used to be a nurse, as well as another nurse from Ohio.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said that “our crew was amazing, they acted quickly, assisted the medical professionals on board, and ensured everyone stayed safe throughout the flight.”

Meanwhile in September 2021, a woman gave birth on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Chicago when she unexpectedly went into labour two weeks before her due date.