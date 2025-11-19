Is it safe to travel to Bali after Mount Semeru volcano eruption?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A volcanic eruption on the island of Java has raised concerns about the safety of travel to Indonesia and Bali.

Australia’s Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has issued a red aviation warning, with locals urged to stay at least 2.5km (1.5 miles) away from Mount Semeru to avoid health risks.

Mount Semeru is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes. The Southeast Asian archipelago straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone.

Indonesian authorities have since issued the highest possible alert level for Mount Semeru.

Here’s everything you need to know about the volcano eruption in Indonesia and the latest travel advice.

Where has the volcano erupted?

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on the island of Java on Wednesday, sending a 1.2 mile cloud of ash into the air.

Semeru is Java’s tallest mountain at more than 3,600 metres (12,000 feet) high.

The mountain is some 135 miles from Bali, and on a separate island.

What is the UK government’s advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not released any specific travel advice relating to the recent volcanic eruption.

However, it does have some general advice relating to visiting Indonesia’s volcanoes, including Mount Semeru.

Travellers are warned: “There are lots of active volcanoes in Indonesia. They can erupt without warning, and eruptions have caused destruction and fatalities. The authorities usually evacuate villages within a 3km (1.8 mile) to 7km (4.3 mile) radius of the eruption.”

The FCDO advises against all travel to areas around a number of volcanoes in Indonesia:

Mount Semeru, Lumajang Regency, East Java : to within 3 miles of the crater and in the south-east of Mount Semeru to within 500m from any riverbank of the Besuk Kobokan river for 8 miles from the crater

: to within 3 miles of the crater and in the south-east of Mount Semeru to within 500m from any riverbank of the Besuk Kobokan river for 8 miles from the crater Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, on Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara Province: to within 4.5 miles of the crater

to within 4.5 miles of the crater Mount Sinabung, Karo Regency, North Sumatra : to within 3 miles of the crater

: to within 3 miles of the crater Mount Marapi, West Sumatra: to within 1.9 miles of the crater

to within 1.9 miles of the crater Mount Ruang, Northern Sulawesi: to within 4.5 miles of the crater

to within 4.5 miles of the crater Mount Ibu, North Maluku Province: to within 4.5 miles of the crater

The FCDO says holidaymakers should respect exclusion zones, monitor local media and follow the advice of the local authorities, including any evacuation orders.

Will my flight be cancelled?

The Australian Volcanic Ash Advisory (VAAC) has issued a red aviation warning, with the public prohibited from engaging in activities within 500m of the riverbank along Besuk Kobokan.

A red code signifies that an eruption is forecasted to significantly emit ash into the atmosphere.

As of Wednesday afternoon, flights appear to be operating in and out of nearby international airports – Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo and Denpasar Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali – as scheduled.

“Ash clouds can affect flight schedules and the operation of regional airports. Check with your airline or travel company for the latest information,” says the FCDO.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against any specific travel to Indonesia relating to Wednesday’s volcanic eruption, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

