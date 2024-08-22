Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Blackpool and Bournemouth among top spots for a bank holiday getaway

City breaks and seaside stays are among the most searched for getaways

Amelia Neath
Thursday 22 August 2024 11:30
Comments
Blackpool is one of the most searched places to visit for a weekend break this August
Blackpool is one of the most searched places to visit for a weekend break this August (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Brits will likely flock to the seaside and big cities for a UK bank holiday getaway, data has shown.

Based on research by Booking.com on the top searched UK destinations for this weekend, London came out in first place for those considering a UK break.

In second place is Blackpool, with it looking likely that plenty of Brits will take a trip to the seaside resort’s Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower Eye, or just to spend some time by the sea.

Edinburgh came in third place of most searched locations for this month’s bank holiday weekend. Those planning to take a trip up to Scotland can catch the final shows and performances of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which ends on bank holiday Monday.

In fourth place is Bournemouth, another very popular seaside destination in the UK, home to a seven-mile-long stretch of fine sand and slightly warmer temperatures thanks to its location on the southern coast.

Another seaside destination, Bournemouth, is also among the most popular places this weekend
Another seaside destination, Bournemouth, is also among the most popular places this weekend (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Manchester takes fifth place on the list, another of the UK’s popular city destinations, showing that the general public may be inclined to book a metropolitan getaway over a trip to the countryside this bank holiday weekend.

There may also be some who are using these three days off to travel a little bit further. The research has suggested that Morocco will be a popular destination, as Agadir tops the list of locations with the biggest increase in searches year-on-year for this particular weekend. The data showed an 102 per cent increase in searches.

Marrakech, another Morroco destination, is also a popular search for this bank holiday weekend, coming in third with a 68 per cent search increase for the upcoming days off.

Between them, in second place, was Salou in Spain with a 69 per cent search increase, suggesting that some will be seeking sun abroad this bank holiday weekend.

