Barcelona station to get spectacular upgrade with solar power and green spaces
The 40-year-old building is to be brightened up and expanded
Barcelona’s main railway station is set to get a stylish makeover to transform it into a bigger, brighter, sleeker and greener hub.
The airport-style structure of Barcelona-Sants station, which opened in 1975, has platforms below ground and a hotel on its upper floors.
Following years of complaints about its dated interior, Spain’s government hopes that a renovation starting at the end of 2023 will make it more eco-friendly and accessible, as well as being able to handle more commuters and tourists.
Raquel Sanchez, the Catalonian minister of transport, mobility and urban agenda in the Spanish federal government, unveiled the project – estimated to cost €410 million – that will also include new green spaces and energy sources.
If everything goes to plan, the new-look station could be unveiled in 2026.
Plans for the renovation show new designs for the concourse, waiting halls, platforms, entrances, the Metro entrance and public spaces.
A neutral colour palette and an open structure with skylights and glass walls is set to allow lots of daylight in. Renderings for the new terminal also show large, park-like green spaces outside.
Architects say their designs allow “natural ventilation” that would help keep passengers cool while they wait for trains during the sizzling Spanish summers.
To cut the use of traditional energy sources, there are plans for electricity to be generated by around 14,000 square metres of solar panels on the new roof.
When the temperatures drop in winter, residual heat from the railway tunnels would be channelled to heat other parts of the station.
A “robotic parking area” – which maneuvers cars automatically, and saves space compared to a traditional car park – is part of the plans. It’s also expected to cater those who use bicycles and scooters.
Ministers are hoping that more than 155,000 square metres of public space will be created, of which 68,000 square metres would be used for pedestrian areas and cycle lanes.
The government plans to transform the main building and improve public entrances to offer better connections to the surrounding area, the adjacent Plaça de Països Catalans, and the city’s Metro and bus routes.
Ms Sanchez said: “Until now, Sants was not a station for its neighbours. Looking around it is easy to understand that this space is a gap in the fabric of the neighbourhood.
“With this reform we are going to remedy the situation. The new Sants will have more access and it will be more friendly. We are going to create an unparalleled civic space, because it is what the neighbourhood has asked us to do.”
The station is currently served by high-speed trains operated by Ave, Avlo and Ouigo. Train operator Iryo will begin running trains from the station in November.
Work on station upgrade is expected to start at the end of next year, with the first phase due to be completed by 2026.
The Spanish government hopes that, by 2030, the number of people using the station will rise from the current number of 46m to 58m.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies