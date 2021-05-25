Belarus airspace looked quiet this morning after the EU called on its airlines to avoid overflying the country after Sunday’s “hijack” of a Ryanair plane.

The European Union yesterday urged all carriers based in the bloc to avoid Belarus, following in the footsteps of the UK’s aviation body. Several carriers have already said they would do so.

Finnair, which flies three times a week to Minsk, said it would suspend flights.

Ukrainian airlines are not allowed to fly through Belarus airspace, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. Flights between Ukraine and Belarus will be suspended from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Polish airline LOT will not fly in Belarus airspace and has suspended flights to the capital Minsk, the company’s press office confirmed.

Research by The Independent shows that the only commercial aircraft seen in Belarus airspace, according to data tracking platform FlightRadar24, were operated by the country’s national airline, Belavia, or Russian carriers.

Airspace was quiet this morning (FlightRadar24)

UK aircraft were yesterday ordered to stay away from Belarusian airspace, following Sunday’s forced diversion of a Ryanair plane.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said he has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace “in order to keep passengers safe”.

The CAA has issued a notice to all UK-registered airlines requesting that they avoid overflight of any territory of Belarus.

The CAA has also suspended the foreign carrier permit of the Belarus national carrier, Belavia. The airline is currently scheduled to fly three times a week between London Gatwick and Minsk. The next departure, on Wednesday, will be cancelled.

Additional reporting by agencies