Best and worst airlines for long-haul flights revealed — and two US carriers come bottom of the ranking

The best and worst 19 airlines for long-haul flights have been revealed in a new ranking, and it’s not good news for travelers who’ve booked with American Airlines or United.

The two carriers rank at the bottom of the list, 19th and 18th, respectively, with rival Delta Air Lines ranking ninth. Singapore Airlines is No.1, with Qatar Airways the runner-up and Cathay Pacific in third place.

The index is compiled by travel insurance firm Moneysupermarket, which analyzed ratings from aviation benchmarking firm Skytrax and review platform AirlineQuality; consumer sentiment scores from Tripadvisor and Trustpilot; and punctuality and reliability metrics from UK consumer advocacy group Which?.

Each airline was marked out of five across 10 categories: timeliness, reliability, value, Trustpilot score, Tripadvisor score, Skytrax score, seat, entertainment, staff service, and food and drink.

open image in gallery American Airlines has come bottom of the ranking, with United second from last, and Delta in ninth place ( American Airlines )

Singapore Airlines, ranked No.2 in the world behind Qatar Airways by Skytrax, tops the table here with 39.95, while American scores 25.7 and United 25.92.

Both airlines are rated a strong four out of five for timeliness and three out of five for value, but are let down by seat quality — scoring just 1.5 out of five —as well as entertainment, staff service, and food and drink, which score just two out of five.

Delta scores just two for seat quality, but three out of five for entertainment, service, and meals, along with a solid Tripadvisor score of four out of five, help push its total to 30.42.

The ranking could look very different next year, though, as both American and United are rolling out major fleet upgrades.

As we reported, United is introducing nose-to-tail cabin transformations for its newly ordered Dreamliners, including an eye-catching new Polaris Studio business-class seat, a supersized version of United’s regular Polaris business-class suite.

Premium economy is being upgraded as well, along with the seats at the rear of the plane. The former will feature seats with 16-inch 4K screens and charging pads, while the latter will feature 13-inch screens, up from 11.

open image in gallery United is launching brand-new Dreamliner business-class suites, including the Polaris Studio, pictured ( United Airlines )

United expects at least 30 Dreamliners with these “Elevated” interiors to join the fleet by 2027.

In addition, United has been rapidly installing high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi on its regional jets, with long-haul passengers soon to benefit as well.

American, meanwhile, has been gradually introducing its new Dreamliner business-class Flagship Suite, which features privacy doors, a new premium economy cabin, and a refreshed economy cabin.

American travellers have also been testing Flagship Suite Preferred, a supersized version of the regular lie-flat Flagship Suites, offering 19 percent more bed space and 42 percent more "living area" than the business-class seats in the rear.

open image in gallery American may move up the ranking next year if its new privacy-door Flagship Suite seats prove popular ( American Airlines )

They also feature a darker finish, with black marbling, brushed aluminum, and darker brown upholstery, earning them the nickname “Darth Vader” seats.

These improvements may vault both American and United into the top 10 next year.

Alicia Hempsted, Travel Insurance Expert at MoneySuperMarket, remarked: “Flying can be expensive and easily disrupted, which is why researching airlines beforehand is so important. While cheaper flights may seem appealing, they can come at the cost of comfort and overall experience. For passengers with specific needs, such as health conditions that require seat space or comfort, these factors shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Long-haul flights can exceed 12 hours, and even budget options can cost in the thousands. So investing time in choosing the right airline can make a huge difference to your journey.”

The best and worst airlines for long-haul flights