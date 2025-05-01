These are the 50 best beaches in the world
Which sandy hot spots have made it onto the list of the top shorelines for 2025?
If you are looking for the perfect beach to visit this summer, a new report has revealed the 50 best beaches across the globe, with the top spot going to a destination only a short flight away from the UK.
Ahead of the summer holiday season, The World’s 50 Best Beaches has revealed its annual list of what it believes are the top shoreline spots to visit this year.
This year, the top spot has been given to Cala Goloritze, a beach in Sardinia, Italy, looking out onto the Tyrrhenian Sea.
This location impressed the judges due to its dramatic 143-metre limestone pinnacle, which they say is almost cathedral-like in its grandeur.
Cala Goloritze also earned first place for its raw natural beauty and the strong conservation efforts that protect the beautiful stretch of coast.
The beach can only be accessed on foot or by boat, and there is a restricted number of tickets sold per day, meaning the beach does not get too crowded.
To reach the best beach in the world for 2025, flights from the UK to Olbia in Sardinia take only two and a half hours.
In second place, the list looks to another continent, where Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, is found.
This beach ranked highly for being a secluded spot, remaining fairly untouched and pristine due to being off the beaten path, making for a peaceful place to visit.
Entalula Beach also impressed the judges with its limestone cliffs, making for a dramatic backdrop to its white sandy shores and crystal clear water, the latter of which makes for an ideal snorkelling or swimming spot.
Visitors must arrive via boat, but for those who are willing to make the journey, they will be greeted by a tranquil spot with striking natural surroundings.
Third place also went to an Asian destination, this time found in Thailand on the quiet island of Koh Kood.
Bang Bao Beach earned its place in the top three for its shallow waters, lush jungle backdrop and a lack of crowds, meaning the beach has remained pristine.
What sets it apart from other beaches, however, is its local fishing village, which provides visitors with fresh seafood at local restaurants.
Some countries were able to bag more than one spot on the list, such as Greece, which had three beaches make it into the top 50: Fteri Beach (4th), Voutoumi Beach (16th) and Porto Katsiki (36th).
Australia also had three entries with Turquoise Bay (11th), Wharton Beach (21st) and Nudey Beach (37th).
Some countries also earned two spots, such as Italy, which along with its first-place beach, also ranked in the 50th spot with La Pelosa, also in Sardinia.
The list was largely dominated by countries in North America, with destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the USA among those listed.
Unfortunately, UK beaches did not make the list, yet Ireland did sneak in at 48th place with Keem Beach, loved for its natural beauty and blue waters.
The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2025
- Cala Goloritze, Italy
- Entalula Beach, Philippines
- Bang Bao Beach, Thailand
- Fteri Beach, Greece
- PK 9 Beach, French Polynesia
- Canto De La Playa, Dominican Republic
- Anse Source d'Argent, Seychelles
- Nosy Iranja, Madagascar
- Ofu Beach, American Samoa
- Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
- Turquoise Bay, Australia
- Boulders Beach, South Africa
- Pink Beach, Indonesia
- Shoal Bay East, Anguilla
- Detwah Lagoon, Yemen
- Voutoumi Beach, Greece
- One Foot Island, Cook Islands
- Playa de Rodas, Spain
- Playa Balandra, Mexico
- Pontal do Atalaia, Brazil
- Wharton Beach, Australia
- Cayo de Agua, Venezuela
- Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
- Cayo Zapatilla, Panama
- Baia do Sancho, Brazil
- Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
- Pulau Palambak, Indonesia
- Freedom Beach, Thailand
- The Baths, British Virgin Islands
- Anse Georgette, Seychelles
- Ffryes Beach, Antigua and Barbuda
- Grand Anse, Grenada
- Le Morne Beach, Mauritius
- Bahia de Las Aguilas, Dominican Republic
- Meads Bay, Anguilla
- Porto Katsiki, Greece
- Nudey Beach, Australia
- Bon Bon Beach, Philippines
- Saadiyat Beach, United Arab Emirates
- Goyambokka Beach, Sri Lanka
- Playa Punta Uva, Costa Rica
- Siesta Beach, Florida, USA
- Paje Beach, Zanzibar
- Klein Bonaire Beach, Bonaire
- Cathedral Cove Beach, New Zealand
- Santa Giulia, Corsica, France
- Gardner Bay, Ecuador
- Keem Beach, Ireland
- Kuramathi Sand Bank, Maldives
- La Pelosa, Italy
