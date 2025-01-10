Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve missed “sunshine Saturday” – the January date when thousands opt to book their summer holiday – fret not: there is still time to secure an excellent holiday deal.

New guidance published by Vrbo, an online marketplace for holiday rentals, has identified three key dates that travellers should be aware of when planning a trip in 2025.

Travellers seeking a holiday home this Easter should aim to book their accommodation by 20 January, when over half of its properties will be available. Vrbo advises booking no later than 3 March, when over 70 per cent of homes are expected to be booked up.

Holidaymakers planning a coastal retreat at home or abroad should book their property by 17 February – the start of half-term week in the UK – to get the best selection for their summer trip. This includes popular staycation destinations such as Cornwall and Devon.

Vrbo states that around 50 per cent of properties are expected to be available on the site by this date, compared to less than 30 per cent by late April.

Dreaming of a beach break abroad this summer? Book as soon as possible, Vrbo recommends – particularly those planning trips to Faro in Portugal, the Balearics and Las Palmas in Spain.

It anticipates that only 30 per cent of homes in these popular locations will be available to book by early March.

Other tips in Vrbo’s 2025 Holiday Booking Guide include booking a trip in October, when rates drop after the high season has passed.

According to the company, its average daily rates are the lowest this month in destinations such as Norfolk, North Yorkshire, Gloucestershire, or Lakeland and Winter Haven in Florida, where the mercury remains high.

Travellers seeking a longer stay or digital nomads can save an average of 10 per cent on selected weeklong bookings by using the “monthly discount” and “weekly discount” filters.

And guests who are among the first three at a new property listed on the site can save up to 20 per cent. Find these homes by using the “new listing discount” filter.

“It’s a mistake to treat holiday homes like hotels,” says Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Vrbo.

“With space for only one group at a time, there’s more competition to book homes, especially those with standout amenities in top locations.

“When you find that dream house – beachfront, game room, bunk beds, and a pool steps from the ocean – don’t wait. A week or two can make the difference between being just steps from the beach or on the other side of town.”