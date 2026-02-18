Towering tribute to opera singer named ‘best mural in the world’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The southern Greek city of Kalamata, long celebrated for its exquisite olives and captivating seaside charm, has recently captured global attention.

A towering mural, which ingeniously reimagines legendary soprano Maria Callas as an allegory for the city itself, has been crowned "Best Mural of the World" for 2025 by Street Art Cities, a leading international platform dedicated to celebrating street art.

Adorning a prominent city centre building, this monumental artwork serves a profound purpose beyond aesthetics. Kalamata, a city of nearly 73,000 residents 240 kilometres southwest of Athens, is pursuing an ambitious goal: to become climate-neutral by 2030.

Vassilis Papaefstathiou, the deputy mayor for strategic planning and climate neutrality, explained that city leaders sought a compelling way to make abstract concepts – including sustainable development, agri-food initiatives, and local economic growth – more tangible for its community.

open image in gallery A close-up of the mural entitled 'Kalamata' depicting opera legend Maria Callas by artist Kleomenis Kostopoulos ( AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris )

"We wanted it to reflect a very clear and distinct message of what sustainable development means for a regional city such as Kalamata," Mr Papaefstathiou stated. "We wanted to create an image that combines the humble products of the land, such as olives and olive oil — which, let’s be honest, are famous all over the world and have put Kalamata on the map — with the high-level art."

He added: "By bringing together what is very elevated with … the humbleness of the land, our aim was to empower the people and, in doing so, strengthen their identity. We want them to be proud to be Kalamatians." This initiative is particularly pertinent as southern Greece has recently grappled with heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires, severely impacting the olive groves crucial to the region's economy.

The selection of Maria Callas, widely revered as one of the 20th century's greatest opera singers and a potent national cultural symbol in Greece, was a deliberate choice. Although born in New York to Greek immigrant parents, her father originated from a village just south of Kalamata, solidifying her status as "one of their own" for locals.

This deep-rooted connection is further evidenced by the Kalamata music school’s alumni association bearing her name, and a cultural centre exhibition dedicated to her, featuring letters from her personal archive.

open image in gallery Artist Kleomenis Kostopoulos ( AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris )

Artist Kleomenis Kostopoulos, 52, clarified that the mural is not actually titled Maria Callas but Kalamata, intending to paint the city allegorically. Instead of a stylised diva, Mr Kostopoulos aimed for a grounded, human depiction, weaving in elements connecting people to their land: tree branches — which he considers the above-ground extension of roots — birds native to the area, and the region's renowned agricultural products.

"The dress I create on Maria Callas in Kalamata is essentially all of this, all of this bloom, all of this fruition," he explained. "The blessed land that Kalamata itself has … is where all of these elements of nature come from."

Creating the vast and intricate mural was no small undertaking. Mr Kostopoulos recounted the actual painting process spanned approximately two weeks, spread over a month due to challenging weather. He used brushes, spray paint, and a cherry-picker to reach all corners of the massive wall. Since its completion, the mural has rapidly transformed into a significant focal point for the city.

"We believe this mural has helped us significantly in many ways, including in strengthening the city’s promotion as a tourist destination," Deputy Mayor Papaefstathiou observed.

open image in gallery Pedestrians walk in front of the mural ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Beyond boosting tourism, the artwork has ignited broader conversations about public art, with several other building owners in Kalamata already expressing interest in hosting similar murals. Dimitra Kourmouli, a local tourism educator, eloquently captured the widespread sentiment, stating: "All of us — residents, and I personally — feel immense pride."

Mr Kostopoulos expressed his hope that the mural's international accolade will serve to elevate the profile and visibility of public art across Greece. "We see that such modern interventions in public space bring tremendous cultural, social, educational and economic benefits to a place," he concluded. "These are good springboards to start nice conversations that I hope someday will happen in our country, as well."