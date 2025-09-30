The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada named — and some are in surprising places
It’s New York City that takes the top spot, with a Korean restaurant with a $450 menu No.1 overall
The 50 finest restaurants in the US and Canada have been unveiled — and while renowned foodie cities such as New York, San Francisco, and LA are present and correct, the list also features a generous sprinkling of under-the-radar destinations.
It's the Big Apple that takes the top spot, though, with Korean eatery Atomix in the Kips Bay neighborhood declared No. 1 in the inaugural North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, compiled from the votes of 300 food industry experts, from chefs to food critics.
Atomix is celebrated for its refined 12-course tasting menu and immersive storytelling rooted in Korean tradition, according to an awards statement.
It adds: "Each course is served on bespoke ceramics and accompanied by an explanatory card detailing the dish's ingredients, origin and inspiration."
A taste of the best food on the continent doesn't come cheap, though, with the chef's tasting menu costing $450 per person.
Typical dishes include quail eggs marinated in aged soy sauce, filefish tartare, halibut with sea urchin and rice porridge, soy-marinated raw crab, and blackened banana with monkfish liver.
The restaurant is owned by Ellia and Junghyun' JP' Park, who also run Atoboy, Naro, and Seoul Salon. Their portfolio is widely regarded as one of New York's most exciting dining groups, with each restaurant defined by hospitality, humility, and technical precision.
Overall, New York City dominates the ranking, with 14 entries, including two more in the top 10 — Le Bernardin (No. 9) and Le Veau d'Or (No. 10).
Next come Montreal and San Francisco, each with five restaurants on the list, though the former claims the No. 2 spot with Mon Lapin.
Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia each have three restaurants in the ranking, while Chicago has two.
But while these are all major culinary hubs, the small town of Lincoln, in the Niagara wine region of Ontario, claims third place with Restaurant Pearl Morissette.
Other under-the-radar foodie spots represented on the list include Healdsburg, California, (SingleThread, No. 8); Nashville (Locust, No. 20); Charleston, South Carolina (Chubby Fish, No. 19); Richmond, British Columbia (Baan Lao, No. 12); Bridgetown, Barbados (Buzo Osteria Italiana, No. 41) and St. Ann, Jamaica (Stush in the Bush, No. 49).
The statement described the two Caribbean entries as offering "distinctive culinary experiences".
William Drew, director of content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region's dining scene.
“From pioneering fine-dining institutions to bold new voices, this list reflects the rich culinary landscape of the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. We're proud to honor these exceptional restaurants and the individuals who bring them to life.
“We also want to send our warmest congratulations to the incredible team at Atomix, who have made history as the very first to hold the No.1 position on North America's 50 Best Restaurants ranking."
The best 50 restaurants in the US, Canada and the Caribbean
- Atomix, New York
- Mon Lapin, Montreal
- Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Lincoln
- Smyth, Chicago
- Tanière3, Quebec City
- Dakar NOLA, New Orleans
- Kalaya, Philadelphia
- SingleThread, Healdsburg
- Le Bernardin, New York
- Le Veau d'Or, New York
- Quetzal, Toronto
- Baan Lao, Richmond
- Benu, San Francisco
- Californios, San Francisco
- The Four Horsemen, New York
- Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia
- Moon Rabbit, Washington DC
- Via Carota, New York
- Chubby Fish, Charleston
- Locust, Nashville
- Saison, San Francisco
- Montréal Plaza, Montreal
- Kono, New York
- Aska, New York
- Lazy Bear, San Francisco
- Kato, Los Angeles
- Kann, Portland
- Published on Main, Vancouver
- Le Violon, Montreal
- Emeril's, New Orleans
- Kasama, Chicago
- Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia
- Saga, New York
- Albi, Washington DC
- Jungsik, New York
- Corima, New York
- Dōgon, Washington DC
- César, New York
- Café Carmellini, New York
- Penny, New York
- Buzo Osteria Italiana, Bridgetown
- Holbox, Los Angeles
- Alma, Montreal
- Mhel, Toronto
- Alma Fonda Fina, Denver
- Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
- Providence, Los Angeles
- Quince, San Francisco
- Stush in the Bush, St. Ann
- Beba, Montreal
