This US eatery makes the list of the world’s best restaurants — and it’s not in New York City or LA
A restaurant in South Carolina is flying the flag for the U.S. in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for restaurants
While New York City and Los Angeles, with nearly 120 Michelin stars between them, are often hailed as America's foodie meccas, it's a restaurant in South Carolina that's done the nation proud in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for restaurants.
Revival in Charleston takes the No.7 spot in the worldwide top 10 ranking for fine dining restaurants, thanks, said Tripadvisor, to its "creative takes on Lowcountry classics, and its attentive, personalized service that often goes above and beyond".
It has an average rating of 4.7 from 1,258 reviews, with one diner describing it as "top notch and intimate" and another as "remarkable".
Dishes served at the restaurant include butter-poached lobster with black garlic aioli ($39); chicken roulade with truffle chicken jus ($35); and seared Atlantic salmon with littleneck clams ($38).
The gold-medal winner in the global ranking, drawn from a full year of traveler reviews, is steak restaurant Fogón Asado in Buenos Aires, Argentina, known for its interactive grill-centered setting.
It has an average star rating of 4.9 from over 3,000 reviews, with diners hailing its "intimate setting", "amazing service" and "perfect food".
The rest of the global top 10 comprises Izakaya High Japanese Cuisine – Palma de Mallorca, Spain (second); The Witchery Restaurant – Edinburgh, United Kingdom (third); Abrasado – Guaymallen, Argentina (fourth); Restaurante Marius Degustare – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (fifth); La Brasserie de La Mer – Natal, Brazil (sixth); Restô Canto – Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil (eighth); KOMA Singapore – Singapore (ninth); and Fayruz Lebanese Restaurant – Cairo, Egypt (10th).
Separately, the awards yielded a top 10 list for fine dining restaurants in the U.S.
Following first-place Revival is Sazón in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which offers a $180 tasting menu that features "the flavors of Mexico", coupled with a curated tequila, mezcal and wine pairing for an additional $100.
One Tripadvisor user described the food here as "extraordinary" and the service "peerless".
Typical dishes include "colossal white shrimp"; yellowfin tuna crudité; and spicy black pepper-crusted angus beef tenderloin.
The rest of the U.S. list is made up of Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina (third); Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse (fourth); La Grande Boucherie – Chicago (fifth); Brenner's on the River Walk – San Antonio (sixth); Primal Steakhouse – Las Vegas (seventh); Club A Steakhouse – New York City (eighth); Gallaghers Steakhouse – New York City (ninth); and Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse – Lake Charles, Los Angeles (10th).
Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor, said: "Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Restaurants are celebrated for their extraordinary cuisine, attentive service, and remarkable locations, where most importantly, diners go to make special memories.
"From hidden local gems to one-of-a-kind destinations, Tripadvisor's community guides travelers to restaurants that become cherished favorites or once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all backed by trusted reviews."
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in the world
- Fogón Asado – Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Izakaya High Japanese Cuisine – Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- The Witchery Restaurant – Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- Abrasado – Guaymallen, Argentina
- Restaurante Marius Degustare – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- La Brasserie de La Mer – Natal, Brazil
- Revival – Charleston, United States
- Restô Canto – Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil
- KOMA Singapore – Singapore
- Fayruz Lebanese Restaurant – Cairo, Egypt
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in the U.S.
- Revival – Charleston, United States
- Sazón – Santa Fe, United States
- Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern – Raleigh, United States
- Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse – Nashville, United States
- La Grande Boucherie – Chicago, United States
- Brenner's on the River Walk – San Antonio, United States
- Primal Steakhouse – Las Vegas, United States
- Club A Steakhouse – New York City, United States
- Gallaghers Steakhouse – New York City, United States
- Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse – Lake Charles, United States
