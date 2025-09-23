Should passengers remove headphones when flight attendants serve them? Etiquette experts offer the do’s and don’ts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watching a movie or listening to music is how most passengers pass the time on a flight.

However, this can be a pathway to a flashpoint — if headphones or earbuds aren't removed during interactions with flight attendants.

Indeed, a passenger took to Reddit recently to claim that a Delta flight attendant on a flight from Salt Lake City to Austin refused to serve anyone unless they had removed their headphones.

"Not even a one-ear situation. Full removal," they wrote. "I popped my headphone off my ear on the side closest to him and he literally ignored me while serving my row.

"It seems a weird thing to make a fuss over."

open image in gallery 'Passengers wearing headsets while we're trying to take their orders is a major pet peeve,' one flight attendant said ( Getty Images )

However, Jay Robert — who has worked as a senior cabin crew member for Emirates and runs the popular Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge network — told The Independent that "passengers wearing headsets while we're trying to take their orders is a major pet peeve for cabin crew."

So, what are the dos and don'ts?

Etiquette experts have weighed in on the subject.

Diane Gottsman, from The Protocol School of Texas, said that the protocol for headphones on planes is clear.

She told The Independent: "When you are talking to another person, you remove your headphones to give them your full attention.

"It's a matter of showing respect to the person you are speaking with, whether it's a flight attendant or someone sitting across the table from you at a restaurant. If you are conducting a conversation, the earbuds or headphones should come off."

There are exceptions to the rule, though.

Diane continued: "If you were on a flight, and a flight attendant comes by with the beverage cart to offer you a soda, removing one earbud to answer a question is perfectly fine, as that involves a three-second interaction."

But Nick Leighton, co-host of the weekly podcast Were You Raised By Wolves?, warned that a "one ear" scenario could be misread.

open image in gallery Removing one earphone for a quick conversation is acceptable, according to one etiquette expert ( Getty Images )

He told The Independent: "Giving a flight attendant just one ear doesn't always send the signal that you're giving them your full attention, especially if you haven't paused the thing you're watching or listening to."

And if you're not interested in a beverage or snack?

There's no need to remove headphones, but with flight attendants trained to make eye contact, it's "courteous to look up and signal acknowledgement that you don't want one", remarked Diane.

Delta Air Lines would appear to accept that removing an earbud is perfectly fine, as the Reddit passenger claimed that after complaining, the airline's customer service team awarded them 3,000 SkyMiles and revealed that the flight attendant who refused to serve them had been spoken to "by the in-flight leadership team".

A Delta spokesperson commented: "While we can't confirm the claims made in the post, our flight attendants are committed to delivering safe, comfortable and respectful service for all customers."