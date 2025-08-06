Birmingham Airport latest: Runway shut and flights halted after ‘aircraft incident’
The runway is temporarily closed
All flights are currently suspended from Birmingham Airport due to an “aircraft incident”.
The incident is believed to involve a light aircraft whose landing gear would not deploy. The condition of the pilot and any passengers is not yet known.
Pictures on social media appear to show a small propeller plane on the runway, with emergency services in attendance.
Birmingham Airport said in a statement: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.
“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed, and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.
“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”
The last flight to touch down before the closure was the Ryanair flight from Perpignan, which landed at 1.52pm. Two minutes later, an easyJet flight to Tenerife took off.
Diversions of incoming flights to alternate airports began immediately.
How the 41-minute flight played out
According to data on Flightradar24, the aircraft involved was a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air twin turboprop.
It is listed as belonging to Woodgate Aviation, and appears to have been destined for its home base, George Best Belfast City
.It took off at 1.16pm, climbed to 5,750 feet and almost immediately entered a holding pattern.
At 1.35pm the aircraft overflew the runway at just 300 feet. It is not clear if the pilot was attempting to land or enabling air traffic controllers to inspect the undercarriage.
The Flightradar data shows the aircraft making contact with the ground at 1.57pm.
Birmingham Airport website down
The website for Birmingham Airport has gone down, following the advice for passengers to check their flight status.
It has since been replaced by an error code.
Flights diverted and one turned back
To East Midlands, Air France are landing from Paris, Ryanair from Murcia, Jet2 from Preveza.
In Manchester, a Jet2 plane is set to land from Malaga and to Stansted, a Ryanair flight is due to land from Malaga.
In addition, an Aer Lingus Regional aircraft from Belfast City was about halfway across the Irish Sea when it turned back to its starting point.
