Blind friends kicked off P&O cruise say they were treated ‘like criminals’

A pair of blind friends who were kicked off a P&O cruise due to “health and safety” concerns say they were treated “like criminals.”

Jennie Bailie and Pam May from West Sussex boarded P&O Cruises’ Ventura ship in Southampton last month.

However, they were subsequently removed from the vessel before it departed.

The two women told ITV News that crew members presented a letter citing health and safety reasons, before telling them to disembark the ship.

Ms Bailie and Ms May claim P&O Cruises were made aware that the pair was blind when they booked the holiday with Tui.

“It was humiliating. We actually felt like criminals. We were standing there and having to argue why we had the right to travel, and go on holiday on our own, the same as everybody else,” Ms May said.

The friends were also refused access to the toilet, Ms Bailie claimed.

“We were marched off, and even said we wanted to go to the toilet, because we had been on the ship for quite a while by then,” she said.

However, she alleges they were told they “weren’t allowed to use the toilet on the ship”, and a crew member “escorted us off the boat like two criminals”.

The friends say that Tui was told by P&O Cruises that Braille cabin numbers, menus and lift buttons are a feature on most of their ships and an orientation tour would be provided.

“It was totally and utterly embarrassing, and very, very upsetting,” Ms Bailie added.

In a statement shared online a P&O Cruises spokesperson said: “Whilst we want all our guests to have a wonderful time with us, clearly the safety and wellbeing of all onboard is our priority at all times.

“We are so sorry that these guests were unable to travel with us and we will be offering them a full refund for their holiday including any travel expenses incurred.”

Last year Virgin Voyages apologised to a blind man who was “kicked off” a cruise and later flown business class to re-join the ship.

The Independent has contacted P&O Cruises for further comment.