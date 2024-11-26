Planes collide twice in one day at Boston’s airport forcing hundreds to rebook

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Boston’s Logan International Airport saw two separate plane collisions on Monday as Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

The first incident happened Monday afternoon, when an American Airlines flight clipped the wing of a Frontier Airlines plane waiting to leave the gate with 200 passengers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The American Airlines flight had just landed from London, and all passengers deboarded shortly after the incident. No one was injured.

“The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

“No injuries were reported among passengers or crew on the Frontier aircraft,” a Frontier spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, all 200 passengers on the Frontier flight to Texas had to re-book after the flight was canceled, NBC Boston reports. Frontier will give all passengers involved a $100 future travel credit, the spokesperson said, as well as the option to either rebook with the airline or receive a full refund.

open image in gallery The JetBlue desk at Boston’s Logan International Airport. A tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue plane struck a Cape Air plane on Monday afternoon. ( Getty Images )

The collision happened “in an area that’s not under air traffic control,” according to the FAA.

Later that day, a tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue plane struck a Cape Air plane that had just landed from Nantucket, the FAA said in a statement. Two pilots and three passengers were on board the Cape Air plane. There were no injuries, NBC Boston reports, but the pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

JetBlue released a statement confirming none of their crew members were injured.

“The tug has been removed from service, and the JetBlue aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will investigate this incident.”

The FAA is investigating both incidents. The Independent has contacted all airlines involved for comment.

Nearly 30 million of travelers are expected to fly this Thanksgiving week, putting pressure on airports. Almost 70 flights into, out of or within the US were canceled on Monday, with another 4,300 delayed, according to FlightAware.

Airports could exceed those figures Tuesday, with 53 flights already canceled as of mid-morning, FlightAware reports.