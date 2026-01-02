British Airways cuts business class breakfast from eight routes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business-class passengers on eight prime British Airways domestic and European routes will no longer be served a hot breakfast on morning flights.

The frequent-flyer website Head for Points has obtained an internal British Airways message to staff that says Club Europe travellers on eight very short flights will be served “a fresh fruit plate, yoghurt and a heated pastry” rather than the full English breakfast. The aim is to make it “easier to deliver and give [crew] more time in the cabin with our customers”.

The founder of Head for Points, Rob Burgess, wrote: “To ring in 2026 in style, and as a farewell gift from departing chief customer officer Calum Laming, British Airways is removing hot breakfasts from shorter Club Europe routes.”

The service will be cut on some of BA’s most popular short-haul routes:

Four domestic: Belfast City, Jersey, Manchester and Newcastle

Four international: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Paris CDG

A spokesperson for British Airways told The Independent: “Following successful trials in September, we’re updating the meal options on our shortest flights.

“Due to the limited time available on these journeys, serving and enjoying a hot breakfast has become challenging. To ensure a more comfortable experience, we’ll now offer a Continental breakfast on these routes.

“Hot breakfast will continue to be available on the vast majority of our short-haul flights, as our crew has sufficient time to prepare and customers can enjoy their meal comfortably.”

Business class passengers have lounge access included in their ticket, and can eat a hot breakfast here before they travel.

Judging from the comments from readers of Head for Points, not all customers are happy with the prospect of losing the hot breakfast. A user named Mat responded: “Why would cabin crew need more time with the customers!? Are they going to perform an entertainment act? Lap dance? Juggling?”

Nick commented: “What really annoys me is that those who introduce it have no idea about their customer profile:

“Tight connections, who can’t eat in the lounge because they don’t have time.

“Those who choose to sleep overnight from the US because they can eat on the connection.

“Corporate and high-value customers taking the first flight of the morning who know all the shortcuts to avoid queues and deliberately get to the airport as late as possible knowing they can eat on board.”

Graham Layer accepted that “many, if not most of the Club passengers on these very short routes would have had an excellent breakfast in the BA lounge at [Heathrow] T5 anyway in advance”.

He added “Let’s hope that is not going to be curtailed too. Are BA dropping the prices too for Club on these routes? I suspect not.

“There might now be an excuse for reducing the number of staff by one as well if not needed to serve breakfast in Club.”

BA stresses the move is not a cost-cutting measure.

Eight years ago, British Airways ended complimentary meals on economy flights within Europe and rolled out a “Buy on Board” scheme for passengers in the cheap seats.

Read more: Last major UK airport introduces drop-off charge