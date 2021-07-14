British Airways brings back ‘buy on board’ in short-haul economy

Economy passengers on most European flights with British Airways will soon be able to order food and drink onboard again.

BA’s “buy on board” service was controversially introduced in 2017, replacing the previous complimentary catering.

But the option was suspended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently the airline gives passengers a small bottle of water and a snack – typically a packet of crisps or a biscuit – with the option to pre-order meals and drinks online up to 12 hours before departure.

From Monday 19 July, economy travellers will once again be able to buy food and drink at altitude. But rather than choosing from items on the inflight trolley, they will order using a smartphone or other device through the plane’s Wifi system.

Payment is by credit or debit card, or using Avios frequent flyer points.

A “tapas box” costs £5.95 or 850 Avios, while a quarter-bottle of white or red wine is £6/860 Avios.

Tom Stevens, BA’s director of brand and customer experience, said: “We know that customers like being able to purchase their food in advance of travel and guarantee their first choice, however we also understand the importance of an extra cup of tea or a gin and tonic, in the moment.

“We think that this new digital ordering proposition, coupled with our pre-purchase option is a winning combination, catering for everyone’s needs.”

Initially the option will be available only on “selected flights”.

BA says the digital ordering platform will not be available on what it calls “express routes”: English domestic services to Manchester, Newcastle and Newquay, as well as links to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Jersey and Paris.

All economy travellers will continue to get a bottle of water and snack.

Passengers in Club Europe, and in all classes on long-haul services, are served with complimentary food and drink.