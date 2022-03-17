A day after Heathrow lifted its mask mandate, the main airline at the airport – British Airways – appears to have reversed its decision to make face coverings voluntary on its flights. It even tells passengers they are required at Heathrow.

On ba.com, passengers are instructed: “We require you to wear a face mask at all times in the airport.”

British Airways is the main airline at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest aviation hub.

Earlier in the week the airport’s management announced that compulsory mask wearing would end on Wednesday 16 March.

At the time, BA applauded the move. Jason Mahoney, the airline’s chief operating officer, said: “We welcome this as a really positive step forward.

“From Wednesday 16 March, customers will only be required to wear a face covering on board our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it.

“For destinations where the wearing of a face covering is not mandated, our customers are able to make a personal choice, and we kindly request everyone respects each other’s preferences.”

But BA is still telling passengers: “Although UK rules are easing, here at British Airways like other airlines and airports, wearing face masks is still our policy.

“We’ll need you to wear a face mask in the airport and on board unless you are exempt. We have this policy to protect our most vulnerable customers and abide by the laws of countries around the world.”

Passengers are told: “You’re allowed to remove your face mask for a reasonable time to enable you to eat or drink. When you’re not consuming food or drink, your face mask must be placed back on and must cover your nose and mouth at all times.”

BA’s rival on long-haul flights, Virgin Atlantic, has lifted its mask mandate where destinations allow travel without a face covering.

Initially flights to the Caribbean and the Bahamas allow passengers to decide whether or not to wear face coverings.

The US, which is the leading destination for travellers from Heathrow, will insist on face coverings on flights to and from American airports until 18 April at the earliest.

A British Airways passenger from San Francisco, Jennifer Ewing, tweeted: “Careful … I just boarded a BA flight from San Francisco to LHR and they are requiring face masks.

“I pointed out the ‘official’ announcement from BA and the staff, including the pilot, said they were sorry about the ‘confusion’ but masks still required on this flight. “

The American authorities say face coverings are mandatory on all flights to, from and within the US.

Meanwhile Heathrow airport still has messaging aimed at passengers that says mask wearing is mandatory.