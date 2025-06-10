Second British tourist found dead in Albufeira, Portugal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British tourist has been found dead in Albufeira, Portugal, on the same day the body of a missing Scottish man was discovered in the same area.

The tourist, a man in his early twenties, is believed to have died following a “drunk” fall down steps in the Algarve resort town last Wednesday (4 June), reported Correio da Manha.

According to the Portuguese newspaper, the tourist was found at the bottom of steps on Avenida da Liberdade in Albufeira's Old Town.

He had been reported as missing shortly before 7am.

The death was confirmed at the scene by the National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM), but the results of the autopsy have not been made public.

Local police are understood to have ruled out any link to a crime, said Correio da Manha.

The Independent has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

On Wednesday, the body of missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks was found in the Cerro de Aguia area.

The 38-year-old Glaswegian went missing on 28 May after travelling to Albufeira with his friends for a five-day stag do.

Mr Monks was last seen at 3.27am near the Cerro de Aguia area, more than an hour's walk from the Albufeira Strip, where he is believed to have left his friends.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.”

