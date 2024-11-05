The food and drink staples that Brits can’t live without on a cruise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Going on a cruise gives you a chance to experience a range of different destinations but many Brits are happy with their home comforts while on board.

Research by Princess Cruises and travel agent Cruise.co.uk reveals that while 69 per cent of holidaymakers describe themselves as adventurous travellers, almost two in five are seeking familiar food and drink.

British staples such as a cup of tea, Sunday roasts and full English breakfast are high on the list of creature comforts that guests crave while on holiday.

These survey findings were unveiled ahead of the Good Food Show at Sea, which is currently taking place over a two-week round trip cruise from Southampton aboard Sky Princess.

The event features cookery demonstrations and tastings with celebrity chefs, including John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner, a food author and TV presenter.

Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises’ vice president for food and beverage, said: “We know that whilst British guests love to explore new destinations, there are certain home comforts they miss.

“Our itineraries that are popular with British guests feature more of their favourite foods and beverages and offer familiar touches such as kettles with English breakfast tea in staterooms.”

Here are the most popular culinary cravings among British cruise guests.

Tea

A cup of tea is synonymous with British culture and that extends to sea life as well.

The survey found that 24 per cent seek a decent cup of tea while on board.

Most cruise buffets provide free tea throughout the cruise, which is a great way to start the day or get refreshed after returning from a port excursion.

Sunday roast

You can try plenty of world cuisine while on a cruise but 22 per cent of Brits will also flock to a Sunday roast.

A carvery is often a key station in a buffet hall and may feature in the main dining room menu, meaning guests won’t have to wait long to satisfy their meaty needs.

Afternoon tea

The survey found that 16 per cent of Brits like an afternoon tea at sea, and many cruise ships cater for this.

Lines such as Princess Cruises and Cunard are renowned for their daily white glove service, where you can get a complimentary afternoon tea served in the dining room, with endless scones, cakes and pastries.

Other operators, such as P&O Cruises, may offer afternoon tea in their bars or as self-service in the buffet.

Full English breakfast

Brits also can’t go without their eggs and bacon while on the water.

A full English was the third most popular craving among 15 per cent of Brits.

You can make your own in the buffet but if you want to skip the queues, most cruise dining rooms serve a sit-down breakfast where you can order a full English from the menu.

Fish and chips

Many Brits may start the day with an English breakfast but a similar amount crave another tradition for lunch or dinner - fish and chips.

There will be lots of choice of fish - whether battered or not - in the buffet or main restaurants on a cruise.

Tony Andrews, managing director of Cruise.co.uk, said: “The beauty of a cruise holiday lies in combining the thrill of exploring new destinations with the comfort of enjoying familiar flavours.

“Whether it’s a classic Sunday roast, a freshly brewed cup of tea or a full English breakfast, guests can indulge in the traditional dishes they love - while also sampling cuisine from across the globe. The culinary variety onboard ensures there’s something to satisfy every palate.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast