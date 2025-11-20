The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tourists are flocking to Buckingham Palace’s ‘Christmas market’ – but something isn’t right
AI-generated images of a royal winter wonderland have duped social media users
Tourists in London have flocked to visit a “Christmas market” at Buckingham Palace, only to find that the festive fair does not exist.
AI-generated images of a sparkling Christmas market at the royal residence have circulated on social media, duping daytrippers into visiting the fake winter wonderland.
Travel platform “london.travelers” is among the TikTok, Facebook and Instagram pages that shared a picture, since taken down, of wooden stalls and strings of fairy lights in front of the London landmark.
The account, run by US travel company Athotel, has 2.5 million followers and reportedly posted the fake image, said Metro.
A closer look at the content shows snow-topped stands behind the palace gates – a breach of strict security measures – and twinkling lights suspended seemingly from mid-air.
In reality, Buckingham Palace is hosting a small Christmas pop-up kiosk for the first time this year.
The Royal Mews Christmas Shop, open from 14 November to 5 January, is selling festive editions of official royal gifts, with seasonal “drinks and nibbles” also available for shoppers.
TikTok user Kate Ovens cleared up the confusion after visitors arrived to find locked gates, puddles and the usual security fences.
Kate said: “A flower stall and a coffee stall... that’s it. It’s just a gift shop selling Christmassy royal things. Not a xmas market.”
The Royal Collection Trust said in the original announcement of the festive boutique: “Please note that the Royal Mews Christmas Shop is a pop-up shop selling Royal Collection Trust festive products within the existing Royal Mews shop space, and is not a Christmas market.
“There will not be a Christmas market at Buckingham Palace.”
