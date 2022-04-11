Monday has brought more flight cancellations from Britain’s two biggest airlines, with easyJet and British Airways axing more than 100 scheduled services between them.

Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.

British Airways has cancelled 58 domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow so far on Monday.

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Monday from its biggest base, Gatwick. Other cancellations have been made from Luton and Edinburgh.

Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.

Elsewhere, UK airports continue to struggle under the weight of increased passenger numbers, also citing staffing issues as demand ramps up.

Both Manchester and Leeds airports have told travellers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure times to ensure they don’t get stuck in lengthy security queues and miss their flight.

Follow the latest updates below.