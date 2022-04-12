Tuesday has brought more flight cancellations from Britain’s two biggest airlines, with easyJet and British Airways axing more than 80 scheduled services between them.

Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.

British Airways has cancelled 50 domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday. Destinations in Germany and Italy are worst affected.

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Tuesday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in the Italian and Spanish islands, plus services to each of the three Milan airports.

Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.

Elsewhere, UK airports continue to struggle under the weight of increased passenger numbers, also citing staffing issues as demand ramps up.

Both Manchester and Leeds airports have told travellers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure times to ensure they don’t get stuck in lengthy security queues and miss their flights.

