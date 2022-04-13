Wednesday has brought more flight cancellations at the UK’s airports as staff shortages continue to impact on travellers’ plans.

One airport recruitment expert said staffing issues could affect the aviation industry for the next year.

Kully Sandhu, the managing director of Aviation Recruitment Network Limited, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “My personal opinion, it is going to take at least the next 12 months for the industry vacancy-wise to settle down.”

Meanwhile, easyJet and British Airways continue to cancel flights, having axed more than 70 scheduled services between them today.

Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected. Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.

The UK’s ports are also being hit by issues this weekend, after it emerged that another P&O Ferries vessel was being detained by regulators. It is looking increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to resume Dover-Calais sailings this Easter weekend.

Follow the latest updates below.