All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.
Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.
Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them, affecting around 15,000 passengers. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.
British Airways has cancelled at least 72 flights on Saturday.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Edinburgh 1735
- Newcastle 1830
European
- Nice 0615
- Algiers 0630
- Glasgow 0635
- Malaga 0650
- Rome 0700
- Berlin 0705
- Marseille 0710
- Paris 0720, 0845, 1640
- Salzburg 0725
- Hamburg 0725
- Nice 0735
- Toulouse 0735
- Budapest 0750
- Brussels 0755
- Luxembourg 0755
- Amsterdam 0820, 1100
- Madrid 0825
- Dublin 0835
- Munich 0855
- Prague 0950
- Copenhagen 0950
- Athens 0955
- Milan Malpensa 1035
- Venice 1045
- Dusseldorf 1130
- Barcelona 1430
- Bologna 1430
- Tirana 1435
- Geneva 1625
- Vienna 1920
- Copenhagen 2040
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled 56 flights so far on Saturday.
EasyJet to/from Gatwick
- Mahon
- Ibiza
- Brindisi
- Naples
- Nice
- Berlin
- Biarritz
- Budapest
- Jersey
- Amsterdam
- Bologna
- Krakow
- Hamburg
- Valencia
- Edinburgh
- Marseille
- Alicante
EasyJet to/from Luton
- Copenhagen
- Milan
- Nice
- Aberdeen
- Palma
- Amsterdam
EasyJet to/from Bristol
- Faro
- Mahon
EasyJet to/from Manchester
- Copenhagen
- Olbia
EasyJet to/from Belfast International
- Nice
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies