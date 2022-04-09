All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them, affecting around 15,000 passengers. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.

British Airways has cancelled at least 72 flights on Saturday.

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled 56 flights so far on Saturday.

